Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump's Hotel, Leaving One Dead, Seven Injured: What Went Wrong?

A Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day left one person dead and seven others with minor injuries.

Authorities questioned why the tragic accident happened in the first place. This was confirmed by Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

What Caused the Tesla Cybertruck Explosion?

According to The Verge, authorities said that it was discovered that the rented Cybertruck in Colorado contained canisters of gasoline, camp fuel, and "large firework mortars" in its bed.

These, according to investigators, were said to be connected with a detonation system controlled by the driver. Surveillance footage and Tesla's own advanced tracking technology allowed authorities to chart the truck's movement, showing it arriving in Las Vegas as early as 7:30 AM PT.

The Cybertruck stopped in front of the Trump hotel for around 15 seconds before the explosion happened. There are several videos that captured the truck engulfed in flames and smoke billowing just outside the hotel's lobby.

Tesla's Response: Clearing the Air

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, was quick to react to the incident, claiming that the blast was not related to an issue with the Cybertruck. According to Musk, Tesla's data collected from the vehicle proved that the explosion resulted from an external cause.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," he posted on X.

Additionally, the vehicle, rented via Turo, was reportedly locked after the explosion, making it challenging for first responders to access it immediately. However, Musk confirmed that Tesla provided critical assistance to authorities, including video footage from charging stations and technical support for the locked vehicle.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that's where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

Eyewitness Accounts: Panic and Explosions

People took videos of smoke billowing as witnesses described scenes of chaos. Alcides Antunes shot the car fire. He recorded three loud bangs, apparently battery explosions, while others posted their videos from different angles while relating intense heat and vibrations, further stating that even the windows on the 53rd floor in the building are shaking.

First Responders Speed

Fire teams reached the scene in four minutes and stopped the spreading of the fire within an hour. Sheriff McMahill has assured residents and visitors that the area is now safe.

Statements from the Trump Organization

While Donald Trump has remained silent so far, Eric Trump took to the media and stated his thanks to the Las Vegas Fire Department and law enforcement forces for their immediate response.

He further mentioned that safety and well-being were more than a concern—it is something that guests and staff require for the utmost performance.

The authorities continue with their investigation regarding the truck and the motive behind the driver. As investigations take place, everyone is asking the question of how much harmful cargo ended up in the middle of Las Vegas.

For now, Las Vegas residents and visitors can rest assured that the immediate danger has passed, but there are still unanswered questions.

Turo-Rented Cybertruck

For those who have no idea what Turo is, it's simply the Airbnb version, but instead of rental spaces, you rent vehicles.

According to Business Insider, the company hailed from San Francisco and specializes in offering a lot of options including Tesla, Porsche, Toyota, and more cars. Outside the US, it's operational in France, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

According to Turo, they had no control over the actions the guests would do after renting the car.