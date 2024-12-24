Tesla Had A Lot of Cybertruck Recalls This Year, Here's A Look On All of Them

Tesla and Elon Musk faced massive doubts when it introduced the Cybertruck around six years ago because its design was very otherworldly, but the company defended its looks for the performance it can bring users. However, it was not that reliable as it faced multiple recalls this year.

Several of these recalls focus on mechanical and technical issues that may lead to severe problems along the way, including accidents for its accelerator pedals that may tend to be stuck because of its design.

Every Tesla Cybertruck Recall This 2024

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there have been six recalls for Tesla's Cybertruck this year, and it also lodged 23 complaints from users which led to two investigations by the authorities. The first recall was issued by the NHTSA last April 17, with the most recent being the November 5 issue, giving the company a bad reputation for its EV.

Faulty Front Windshield Wiper

Tesla is known for opting for the single wiper arm and a 50-inch blade to clean its entire front windshield, with the component being the subject of memes in the past as it was a long and bulky piece. That being said, the NHTSA received complaints that the front windshield wiper of the EV can ultimately fail because of the excessive electrical current the car sends to the motor.

Thanks to the NHTSA's recall, Tesla fulfilled replacing the wiper motor for free among Cybertruck owners countrywide and has already completed mailing owners regarding this replacement.

Stuck Accelerator Pedal

Earlier this year, a Cybertruck owner took his complaints about the electric pickup to TikTok, showing off how the accelerator pedal of the EV has a rubber trim that can detach from the pedal itself and may be stuck. The trim was supposed to offer extra grip for drivers but the issue was said to have almost caused an accident when it got stuck to the car's floor.

This was the second recall issued by the NHTSA about the Cybertruck, particularly as it can lead to massive accidents that may be fatal. And since it is an automatic drive mode, the car can go on without stopping should the accelerator get stuck, with Tesla asked to repair or replace the entire accelerator pedal assembly for owners.

Rear Camera Display Unavailable

More recently, the NHTSA issued a recall on the Cybertruck's rear camera display that does not immediately show up when users put the electric pickup on reverse, and as part of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, the live footage should appear within 2 seconds after shifting into reverse.

Tesla's recall no longer needed Cybertrucks to return to dealerships as it issued an over-the-air (OTA) software update for free.

Warning Lights Font Size

Another Cybertruck issue which was the first to be recalled by the NHTSA is the small font size on warning lights that may be challenging for owners to read, and this includes dash indicators for the brake, park, and ABS modules. Other Tesla vehicles including the Model S from 2012 to 2023, Model X from 2016 to 2024, Model Y from 2017 to 2023, and the Cybertruck were affected.

Tesla also fixed the problem via an OTA update for owners to download on their vehicles.

Trunk Bed Trim May Detach

Tesla's Cybertruck has a massive bed, as the company touted, but the trim covering it may sometimes detach because it was incorrectly installed on several vehicles. This points out specifically to the 'sail applique' trim whose adhesives were improperly installed, causing it to fall off over time and endanger other cars on the road.

Inverter Issues Lead to Power Loss

The last Cybertruck recall so far was one of its most problematic issues to date, as it could cause the electric pickup to lose drive power and strand a driver and their passengers at any given time. This was because of the faulty metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) found in its drive inverter that could cause the vehicle to fail without any warning.