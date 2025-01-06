Garmin Instinct 3 Is Finally Here—Latest Smartwatch Boasts Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life: How Much?

Garmin has finally launched the Instinct 3, a much-awaited upgrade to its legendary series of outdoor smartwatches.

The new watch has various improved features and a longer-lasting battery, which can remold the outdoors as well as fitness wearables game for adventure-lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike. Here is everything you must know about Garmin's latest offering.

Enhanced Display and Design for Maximum Durability

New in the Garmin Instinct 3 is its AMOLED display, which boasts an even better-looking screen. One of the sleek, vibrant screens promised in this generation compared to its predecessor, TechRadar observed. However, for the solar version of the Instinct 3, if users seek the maximum battery life that Garmin's integrated solar charging technology can give them, which in turn, allows virtually unlimited battery life based on the sunlight they get.

This time, the Instinct 3 also features a strengthened bezel, which is of metal, with its body made of fiber-reinforced polymer, offering more durability but less volume. It even has the MIL-STD 810 toughness rating, so this watch can indeed be used anywhere.

Whether in the mountains with tough terrains or underwater exploration, the Instinct 3 is ready to face it. Water resistance stands at 100 meters.

Awesome Long-Lasting Batteries for Continued Use

The Instinct 3 from Garmin has improved significantly in terms of battery life. The AMOLED model goes up to 24 days, and the solar-powered model does not have an end in terms of battery life, since its battery is continually charged with good sunlight.

This one is actually one of the most reliable Garmin smartwatches with new solar efficiency, five times better than Instinct 2 Solar, particularly in GPS mode, for those long outdoor adventures.

Size Options and Color Choices to Suit Every Adventurer

The Garmin Instinct 3 comes in three versions: the standard AMOLED model, the solar-powered variant, and a more compact Instinct E version. The AMOLED and Solar models come in two sizes—45mm and 50mm—while the Instinct E is for those who are looking for a smaller 40mm smartwatch. Moreover, users can also choose from an exciting range of colors such as Neotropic, Black, and Electric Lime.

Garmin Instinct 3 is Stuffed With Tons of Health Features

Being a Garmin smartwatch, the Instinct 3 is packed with all sorts of health and fitness tracking features. These include heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and Pulse Ox sensors for measuring blood oxygen levels.

Garmin's Health Snapshot feature gives you daily morning reports on your sleep and heart rate variability (HRV), giving you an idea of how you are recovering.

This smartwatch from Garmin also includes stress tracking, hydration monitoring, and respiration tracking. This would be especially helpful for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who would like to track their physical well-being on the go.

Garmin Pay, Workouts, and Connectivity

The Instinct 3 comes with Garmin Pay, a contactless payment feature, making it easier than ever to make purchases while on your runs or hikes without needing to bring your wallet or phone. Additionally, the smartwatch includes support for Garmin Coach, which offers personalized training plans, as well as a variety of workout modes like HIIT, cardio, and strength training.

Connectivity is also Instinct 3's strongest suit, with full connectivity to Garmin Connect and the Garmin Messenger App to keep users connected, share adventures, and get real-time notifications.

How Much is Instinct 3?

According to The Verge, the new Garmin Instinct 3 lineup caters to every outdoor enthusiast and fitness junkie. Prices begin at $299 for the compact Instinct E model. The Instinct 3 AMOLED version begins at $449 for the 45mm model and $499 for the 50mm model. The solar-powered variant starts at $399 for the 45mm and $449 for the 50mm.

The Garmin Instinct 3 will be up for pre-order on January 10, 2024.

If you plan to explore your next wilderness expedition or tackle a new workout challenge, the Garmin Instinct 3 will keep you connected and focused on your path to success.