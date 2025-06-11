Maingear introduced the Ultima 18 on Wednesday, a high-performance gaming laptop that combines a 4K 200Hz display with Nvidia's RTX 5090 mobile GPU, aiming to deliver desktop-level power in a portable format.

Positioned as the company's most powerful laptop to date, the Ultima 18 targets gamers and creators who need serious performance on the go. It runs on Intel's Core Ultra 9 processor, supports up to 192GB of DDR5 RAM, and includes next-gen features like Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and PCIe Gen5 storage. Despite its 18-inch screen and high-end specs, Maingear designed the system to remain mobile, backed by a large battery and compact 330W charger.

"Ultima 18 isn't just a laptop, it's a no-compromise desktop-class gaming rig that fits in a backpack," said Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear, in the press release sent to TechTimes. "We've engineered this notebook to handle the latest AAA games, creative workloads, and AI-driven applications with headroom to spare. From the raw horsepower to the fine details, this system embodies everything our gamers expect from a premium Maingear gaming system."

The new laptop features an 18-inch 4K 200Hz display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, G-Sync support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. That means your games will have sharp detail, accurate, cinematic color reproduction, and contain screen-tearing prevention tech. The slightly taller than typical screen will help when creating, too.

The Maingear Ultima 18 runs on a new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 24 cores and is paired with (up to) an NVIDIA RTX 5090 mobile GPU. It also boasts support for up to 192GB of DDR5 RAM and up to four M.2 NVMe SSDs.

Maingear promises no OS-choking bloatware and offers Control Center, an app that lets you swap performance modes, customize RGB lighting, adjust cooling fan profiles, and assign macros. The machine also includes NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to switch between integrated and discrete graphics to maximize battery life.

Here are the full specs from the press release:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 cores, 5.4GHz Turbo Boost)

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Mobile GPU (24GB GDDR7)

Display: 18.0" 4K (3840x2400) 200Hz, G-SYNC, 100% DCI-P3, <7ms

Memory: Up to 192GB DDR5 (4x48GB)

Storage: Up to 4x M.2 SSDs (1x Gen5x4, 3x Gen4x4)

Connectivity: 2x Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, 2x 2.5Gb LAN, HDMI 2.1, microSD, 2x USB-A (1x with

PD), Bluetooth 5.4

Battery: 98WHr, 8-cell Lithium Polymer

Weight: 8.8 lbs. (3.99kg)

Audio: 5 Speakers including tweeters and Subwoofer + Sound Blaster Studio Pro 2

Camera: 5.0MP FHD Hello Camera with Presence Sensor and Privacy Cover

Software: Control Center, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, Zero-Bloatware Windows 11 Installation

The Maingear Ultima 18 is available now, starting at $3,599 at the company's website.