India Shuts Down 25 Streaming Apps Over 'Obscene' Content

The Indian government has banned 25 streaming platforms accused of distributing "obscene" content, marking one of the country's most sweeping digital crackdowns to date. The move targets several lesser known yet widely viewed services like Ullu and ALTT, both known for adult and edgy programming.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting enforced the ban under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the IT Rules of 2021. The decision follows concerns raised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and a Parliamentary IT panel over these platforms allegedly bypassing content filters and parental controls.

Internet Service Providers and App Stores Directed to Block Access

Indian authorities contacted the big internet service providers and tech titans like Google and Apple this week and asked them to block access to the banned services through app stores and websites. An unnamed source told TechCrunch that at least some apps are still accessible, especially through direct download or third-party APK files, though according to official orders.

Google, Apple, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry did not respond to public queries about the implementation.

Millions of Users Mean Millions of Revenue

10 of these censored apps presented in-app purchases via Google Play and the App Store, which earned $5.7 million in lifetime revenue on 105 million downloads, according to Appfigures data. Their popularity is due to low-priced subscriptions, rendering them affordable to India's price-conscious online audience.

Several of these sites, such as ALTT and Ullu, were already existing beyond typical marketplaces, selling their apps directly from their own sites or other platforms.

Growth Through Streaming Resists Takedowns

Even with the bans, traffic to these sites was skyrocketing. Similarweb reported that Ullu recorded a 10% year-over-year increase worldwide, reaching 1.9 million visits in June. On the other hand, ALTT had an explosive 130% growth, reaching 776,400 visits.

Within India, Ullu's traffic rose nearly 19%, while ALTT witnessed a 158% surge. Based on these numbers, there's a significant demand for adult-oriented streaming, regardless of government intervention.

Financial Performance Highlights Industry Potential

In FY 2024, Ullu Digital generated a ₹931.4 million ($11M) top-line and a net profit of ₹212.3 million ($2.5M). Its net value now stands in excess of ₹2.08 billion ($24M). Balaji Telefilms, parent of ALTT, generated ₹202.6 million ($2.3M) in 2025 by acquiring more than 1 million new subscribers and achieving 160 million views.

During the ban time, ALTT's app was no longer accessible on India's app stores, and its website became inaccessible through most Indian ISPs.

Content Regulation and Free Speech

This is not India's maiden encounter with OTT regulation. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have also had their content scrutinized. This crackdown, however, is part of a growing effort to regulate digital entertainment, particularly content deemed sexually explicit, even if entirely consensual and lawful under Indian law.

In April, the Supreme Court of India sent out notices to OTT platforms in response to public appeals to censor adult content. The nation has already banned thousands of porn sites over the past couple of years.

Enforcement continues to prove an issue, though. Most sites relabel and resurface on different domains, frequently employing social media advertising using YouTube and Instagram to attract visitors. Intermediaries such as Google and internet companies struggle to block access completely because of decentralized content distribution.