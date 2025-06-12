Look, we all love playing console-quality games on our smartphones. You know what takes it from "fun but a little difficult to control" to "playing just like on a console?" A controller, that's what.

And this full-sized mobile controller from Razer, the Kishi V3 Pro, is one of the best I've used.

I've reviewed a few mobile controllers in my day, including the Kishi V2 Pro, and I have a definite preference for a full-sized controller.

I like to play console games via Xbox Cloud Gaming on my iPhone while I chill on the couch, or before bed at night. I also like to play games remotely from the PS5 in my living room when someone else is using the TV.

The Razer Kishi V3 Pro is perfect for both use cases.

Pro-Grade Controls and Ergonomics

This is a console-style, full-sized controller built for smartphones, mini tablets (well, the iPad mini, at least), and PC. It feels great in the hand and is set up like an Xbox controller, with the dual analog sticks set higher on the left. It's got an 8-way D-Pad, an ABXY button set, and the type of shoulder buttons you're used to from an Xbox or PS 5 controller.

It's got a few more buttons, too, including dual back buttons and claw grip bumpers that you can customize with macros, and then a Home, screenshot, More, Menu, and Razer Nexus app button on the face. There's a headphone jack and a USB-C power port on the underside of the right side of the Kishi Pro, which can power your phone while you play. The controller connects to your smartphone with USB-C, so there's never any Bluetooth connection woes or lag to worry about.

The Kishi V3 Pro also has Razer Sensa HD haptics for in-game vibration effects, though you'll need to use it with an Android phone or PC to make it happen. C'mon, Apple - fix that!

The Tactile Magnetic Resistance (TMR) thumbsticks feel solid and grippy when playing games, and the company promises an anti-drift design. The Kishi V3 Pro comes with swappable caps, too, with a more convex design or a taller stick.

The thumbsticks are coated with anti-friction rings and TPSIV-coated surfaces so they'll likely stand up to all your thumb abuse. This specialized soft polymer enhances grip and texture during extended use, wear and skin-oil resistance, and a comfortable, slightly tacky feel without stickiness.

Device Compatibility

It does support the iPhone 15 and 16, all sizes, the 6th and 7th Generation iPad mini, and various Android phones and tablets. I was able to use it successfully on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, my Google Pixel 9, and my PC (connected via USB-C: it looks weird, but it totally works).

I tried to fit a TCL Nextpaper tablet into the controller, and no go. The aspect ratio is too rectangular. Same with a 9-inch Lenovo Barnes & Noble Nook. Razer has a larger beast of a controller, the Kishi V3 Pro XL, that can fit up to tablets up to 13-inches, so that might be more your bag.

You'll need to have Android 14 and up, iOS 18 and up, and Windows 11 on PC to make it all work.

Software Ecosystem

If you have a low-latency USB-C cable, you can also stream games to your phone using PC Remote Play in the Nexus app. You can also adjust the haptic strength in the app, if you're on WIndows or Android.

Honestly, having a single app with all my controller games in it is a godsend and it makes my "where is that dang game" frustrations moot.

Is the Kishi V3 Pro Worth It?

Bottom line, Razer knows how to build controllers; they're known for competition-grade peripherals in the PC world, and they've gone through three iterations of this mobile controller.

You never have to worry about quality with Razer, either, and the Kishi V3 Pro lets you connect to iPhones and iPad mini along with Android phones and tablets and PCs. You're basically covered, since you can also drop into PS Remote Play, GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming via their mobile apps.

A high-end gaming controller for PC and console can run anywhere from $120 to $250. At $149.99, the Razer Kishi V3 Pro is a fantastic value for gamers wanting a pro-level mobile controller that they can use across gaming devices; even PC.

Get your own Kishi V3 Pro for $149.99 (or the V3 Pro XL for $199.99 if you have a larger tablet) at the Razer website. Buy now and get three months of Apple Arcade (or six months with the Pro XL) for free. If you want a more budget-friendly option, check out the Kishi V3.