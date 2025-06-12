Nintendo's Switch 2has sold more than 3.5 million units globally in just four days, making it the fastest-selling console launch in the company's history.

This record-setting performance was announced on June 11 and contrasts with sales of other consoles when they launched. The Switch 2's 3.5 million units sold in four days outpaces the original Switch's 2.7 million sold in its first month in 2017. It also eclipses the early launches of Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S, both of which faced constrained rollouts in 2020 due to supply chain issues.

"Switch 2's success confirms that Nintendo remains a dominant force in gaming," said Hideki Yasuda, analyst at Toyo Securities, in the announcement. "It's a masterclass in aligning innovation with consumer sentiment."

The Switch 2 officially launched on June 5, boasting a larger OLED display, improved graphics, and upgraded Joy-Con functionality. It arrived alongside major first-party game releases and several bundle options, including a Mario Kart edition that sold out within hours. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart reported widespread stock shortages by June 7, forcing them to implement one-unit-per-customer limits to curb scalping and ensure wider access.

As reported at US News, some fans expressed frustration over availability issues. Still, the overwhelming demand painted a clear picture: Nintendo's combination of nostalgia, exclusivity, and incremental hardware upgrades still wins in a market flooded with cutting-edge but impersonal devices.

In response to the demand, Nintendo confirmed plans to increase shipments through the summer and emphasized that more bundles and first-party titles are scheduled to roll out by fall 2025. This launch positions Nintendo to potentially hit its 15-million-unit target by March 2026.

The Switch 2 is now available globally through major retailers and Nintendo's official store, with restocks and new bundles expected throughout the summer