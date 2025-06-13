Meta AI 'Discover' Feed Unveils What Users Ask the AI, Posting Sensitive Info Tied to Their Accounts

The majority of popular experiences with AI chatbots are private. Still, Meta AI's app is not exactly exclusive to you, especially with its Discover feed, which posts conversations on the app for others to read. The good thing is that making your chatbot conversations with Meta AI available on the Discover feed is entirely optional; however, those who are less informed may not be aware if their discussion has been made public.

Despite chatbots being viewed as 'artificial' conversationalists, people have put their trust in them and are already oversharing with the AI, as chats with them are often perceived as private. However, that is not precisely the case with Meta AI.

Meta AI's Discover Feed Unveils What Users Ask the AI

If you are one of those people who overshare personal and sensitive information with chatbots, as you wish to ask them for advice or other needs, Meta AI has a feature on its app that could post this publicly. According to 9to5Google, Meta AI's Discover feed is now filled with numerous user conversations with the chatbot that have been made publicly available to users.

For some, it may be a form of entertainment, as they get to see the unhinged conversations that specific users have had with Meta AI, and according to reports, other users may like and comment on these posts.

The good thing is that, for those who have overshared on their chatbot conversations, users who have come across their posts are gently advising them to take them down, as they contain sensitive information about their concerns and more.

Discover Feed: Posts Sensitive Info Tied to Accounts

Sharing the chatbot conversations on the Discover feed is optional, and the Meta AI app would not post the chats for others to see without users prompting it. However, as revealed in the report, some users may not know that clicking on 'Share' publicly broadcasts their AI experiences to the world, and at the same time, it is tied to their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Meta AI and the Privacy Concerns About It

Over the many years of Meta's (formerly Facebook) operations, privacy and security have been issues for the company, as many users, experts, and even former employees have raised concerns about how the company handles these matters. When Meta's AI era arrived, these issues were once again raised against the company because it was revealed that they would use public posts from Facebook and Instagram to train their models and experiences.

As a result, another trend against the company went viral on their social media platforms, with users sharing the movement known as "Goodbye Meta AI," which allegedly aims to protect their data. However, this is not the case, and sharing content related to this will not shield them from the company's efforts to improve its AI models and technology.

Before Meta's significant transition to offering artificial intelligence technology, the company faced substantial privacy and security issues with user data, with whistleblowers going as far as to claim that the company disregards safety. Meta AI's app offers a significant experience for all chatbot needs. Still, the new Discover feed could post one's oversharing or sensitive information publicly if they choose to share it.