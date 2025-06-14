Did Samsung Hint on July 13 Release of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7? Next Unpacked Event Could Happen Soon

Samsung fans should set their alarms now as the tech giant is set to make a big announcement this summer. All indications point to its next Unpacked event in New York on or around July 13.

The expected launch may come with an enormous lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and perhaps even the release of a more budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Samsung's Foldables Evolve Yet Again

Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event has been hyped to put a spotlight on the company's next-generation foldable smartphones. Rumors about Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 promise substantial improvements in durability, performance, and camera technology, an early SamMobile report says.

Tech enthusiasts are curious about possible design upgrades, thinner designs, and an even more invisible crease. Upgraded multitasking functionality and AI integration via One UI 7 are also much anticipated.

Additionally, there's an increasingly popular rumor that a Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (Fan Edition) might show up unexpectedly. This would be Samsung's inaugural budget version of its flip series, which would gain a broader market share willing to give foldable a spin without the high price.

Galaxy Watch8 Series Will Be Wiser, Sleeker, and Fitter

Along with new smartphones, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic, according to GSM Arena. The next-generation wearables could bring a more polished circular design, longer battery life, and enhanced health features such as better heart rate monitoring and AI-powered coaching.

Clues regarding the event emerged when Samsung unveiled a set of Samsung Health events directly aimed at runners and Galaxy wearers. Notably, the first of these events gets underway in New York on July 13, coinciding with recent Unpacked event rumblings.

Is July 13 the Official Unpacked Date?

While Samsung has not made the date or sent press invites officially, the timing of the New York health event is suspect. With previous leaks having hinted at both early and mid-July for the event, July 13 perfectly falls under that bracket. The coincidence of location and date adds to the argument even more.

If the Unpacked event is actually happening on July 13, then invitations must be coming out shortly. Samsung has a tendency to start teasing the event weeks ahead of time, so confirmation may be arriving at any moment.