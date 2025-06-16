Meta, Oakley Tease a June 20 Event For a New Smart Glasses Wearable—Is It Like the Ray-Bans?

The world of wearables is seeing another collaboration come alive as Meta and Oakley have recently announced that there is an upcoming event to unveil a still unknown and unnamed product.

Despite the secrecy behind this, it is expected that Meta and Oakley's collaboration will result in a new smart glasses venture. The new event's announcement is also a confirmation of the long-running rumor which said that Oakley and Meta are the latest partners in developing smart glasses.

Meta, Oakley Tease June 20 Event For Wearable

Meta and Oakley are done keeping their collaboration a secret as both companies have now launched an official Instagram account (@oakleymeta) which recently posted the announcement of their upcoming event.

On June 20, Oakley and Meta are expected to unveil a new product born out of their collaboration and introduce to the world a new kind of wearable to enjoy.

While there are no specifics yet as of writing, Oakley is a known sports equipment company that is also celebrated for their sports-centric eyewear. Meta, on the other hand, is known for collaborating with Ray-Ban before for smart glasses.

According to Engadget, this also follows previous rumors surrounding a Meta and Oakley collaboration for new smart glasses wearable.

It is also important to note that Ray-Ban and Oakley are under the same parent company, EssilorLuxotica, so it does not necessarily mean that Meta is jumping ship.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

It has been almost two years since the refreshed Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses were released, and it follows the Meta Ray-Ban Stories, which previously gave the world a new kind of wearable. At first, the glasses were only meant to be accompaniments to the Instagram app.

Both Meta and Ray-Ban updated the smart glasses in 2023 which focused on being more than an Instagram tool, particularly as more features were added along the way. When Meta AI came, smart glasses were among those that were given new features and capabilities that allow users to take advantage of a connected experience using the wearables.

While this is not yet the touted AR Glasses that Meta plans to release, the company is already on its way with Project Orion to deliver the "true" augmented reality experiences for all.