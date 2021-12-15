Meta's Ray-Ban Stories Glasses Now Allow Users to Send and Receive Facebook Messenger Messages

Meta has revealed that the Ray-Ban stories smart glasses received a new software update that allows users to send and receive texts on Facebook Messenger. The tech giant said that it would also boost the voice capability of the said mixed-reality wearables.

Besides sending messages, the update also includes making voice calls over the messaging app.

Ray-Ban Stories Gets Interesting Features

According to a report from Engadget, the Ray-Ban smart glasses added another capability that users would soon use. Per Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company has collaborated with Luxottica, a premium sports eyewear brand to make this possible.

Using Facebook Messenger, Ray-Ban Stories owners could now engage with its digital assistant to read the messages aloud aside from sending them to a recipient. They could also utilize the wearables' in-system speakers and mic to boost their experience.

In a Wednesday post by the Meta founder, he said that customers could make audio and video calls through the recent update. Zuckerberg added that more software improvements and upgrades will arrive as we approach 2022.

If you are a fan of Iron Man or Tony Stark, you will notice how he interacts with his smart devices such as his special glasses. Talking to Jarvis is an amazing breakthrough since this computer could do almost all tasks in just a single instruction.

This resemblance could be compared to the ability of the Stories to use AR/VR technology. You could use these wearables to send and read messages straight from your face.

It should be noted that Meta has been thinking of adding Ray-Ban's camera for a while, but it decided later to make it an official accessory for the smart glasses. The company has made it to be the "main selling point" since its launch a few months ago.

To add, another smart feature that you can do with this technology is to command your virtual assistant to capture clips and images. It's interesting to note that Ray-Ban Stories could function as "wireless headphones" as well.

'Hey Facebook' on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

In another report from The Verge, using Stories as audio devices could allow you to track your voice playback and control the volume of what you are playing. If you are not a fan of using a touchpad, this is the best alternative that you should go for.

In the meantime, the "Hey Facebook" command is still an attention-grabbing word that will not only catch Ray-Ban fans off guard, but will also let users fully enjoy doing more things by simply speaking.

Zuckerberg said that before using the newest software feature, you first need to install the most updated version of Stories glasses' firmware.

Rumored Google AR Device on Development

Recently, Tech Times reported that Google is currently developing a fresh augmented reality product since it already stopped updating its AR software and devices. At the time of writing, popular software expert Mark Lucovsky said that the search engine giant is now working with Microsoft for the innovation of this long-gone technology.

