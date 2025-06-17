Spigen's iMac G3-Inspired Apple Watch Charger Is the Nostalgic Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed

Spigen, a South Korean mobile accessories brand, will take you a step closer to a retro style. If you love Apple products, the company's new Apple Watch Classic C1 charger is a must-have.

As a nod to the groundbreaking iMac G3, this accessory perfectly brings old-school style with modern wearable technology. In its chic package, you're enjoying both the nostalgia and the function of the device.

iMac G3-Inspired Design That Truly Speaks Volumes

Released as a part of Spigen's C1 Collection, the charger is inspired by Apple's vibrant 1998 iMac G3, a popular product that revolutionized the world of personal computers and was instrumental in Apple's resurgence story.

Spigen Apple Watch Classic C1 charger duplicates the iMac G3's outlandish design to even the tilted display angle, which is actually a clever trick. It provides an ideal viewing position for your Apple Watch screen when charging.

What's more, it even comes with a small frame that holds your Apple Watch charging puck (separately sold) snugly, with cable management nicely routed at the back, just as in the original computer's ports.

Coming in four bright color options, namely Bondi Blue, Tangerine, Ruby, and Graphite, the charger taps into the same energetic vibe of the original iMac, making a simple charging accessory a statement desk or bedside table showpiece.

Compatibility With a Broad Selection of Apple Devices

According to Digital Trends, the charger is compatible with a wide selection of Apple Watch models, including the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 4 and above (which includes SE and SE 2). Apart from that, it also works with AirPods 4 (ANC) and AirPods Pro 2.

It should be noted that the actual Apple Watch magnetic charging puck is not included, so you'll need to use your existing charger with the Classic C1.

Mac G3 Remains Relevant Until Today

When the iMac G3 first appeared in 1998, it stunned the planet with its bright, transparent case and departed from the drab, beige boxes that ruled the industry. Conceived by Steve Jobs and Jony Ive, it wasn't just a computer. For them, it was a design statement.

With more than six million units sold from 1998 to 2003, the iMac G3 was a cultural phenomenon, a key contributor to Apple's renaissance. Its visionary style landed it in the Smithsonian Institution as one of design and technology's most historically relevant products.

Now, Spigen captures that same essence, proving good design never goes out of style, and now propels your smartwatch. At just $35, the Spigen Apple Watch Classic C1 charger is more than a charging dock, especially for nostalgic Apple fans who witnessed the rise of the iMac G3.