WhatsApp introduced new discovery tools for its Channels feature on Tuesday. The update allows users to more easily find businesses, creators, and organizations through enhanced search filters and in-app promotions.

"Today we're introducing new features in WhatsApp's Update tab, which is home to both Channels and Status. We've been talking for years about how to build a business on WhatsApp in a way that doesn't interrupt personal chats, and we believe the Updates tab is the right place to introduce that," Meta explained in a post about the update.

This June 2025 update includes a redesigned directory that enables users to explore Channels by country, popularity, and activity level. These tools are rolling out to more than 150 countries, building on the global launch of Channels in 2023. Meta states that the goal is to make it easier for users to engage with relevant updates and content within the app.

Channels, which are one-way broadcast tools for sharing updates, are increasingly used by public figures, businesses, and institutions. With the latest update, businesses can now pay to promote their Channels directly inside WhatsApp, creating a new ad format within the app. Meta has not yet disclosed specific pricing or targeting options for these promotions.

The new features are first rolling out in high-engagement markets such as Brazil and India, where WhatsApp is widely used for both personal communication and business messaging. Early adopters of the promotion tools include companies in retail, travel, and media. If successful there, it's likely to come to other markets, like the US and the EU.

With the latest update, businesses can now pay to promote their Channels directly inside WhatsApp.

The update reflects Meta's broader strategy to monetize its messaging platforms amid slowing ad revenue growth on Facebook and Instagram. WhatsApp Business, which serves over 200 million users globally, has become a key focus area, particularly in emerging markets.

As Meta continues to introduce more commerce and content features into WhatsApp, the app's evolution from private messenger to a hybrid communication and discovery platform highlights the changing role of messaging in digital ecosystems.

For businesses and Channel administrators wanting more information about how to get started, visit Ads in Status and Channels.