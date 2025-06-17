Reddit rolled out two new AI-powered tools designed to help advertisers tap into real user conversations and trends, giving brands better insights for planning and targeting their campaigns.

Announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the new tools—Reddit Insights and Conversation Summary Add-ons—are designed to analyze conversations across the platform and integrate community sentiment into ad campaigns. Reddit Insights uses artificial intelligence to surface cultural trends and brand perceptions from billions of posts and comments, while Conversation Summary Add-ons allow advertisers to feature curated community commentary beneath promoted posts.

"These new products are features I've wanted to build since my first day at Reddit," said Jen Wong, Chief Operating Officer at Reddit, in a statement. "In a world increasingly flattened by AI, the value of human content on our platform only grows. With Reddit Community Intelligence, we're not just surfacing insights and conversations; we're offering deep context, perspective, and the voice of real people at scale."

The tools are part of Reddit's effort to offer brands deeper access to social listening data without compromising its community-focused structure.

As major platforms integrate AI into their advertising infrastructure, Reddit's approach combines algorithmic analysis with user-generated content to highlight authentic community voices. The launch reflects broader trends in digital marketing that prioritize transparency, contextual relevance, and engagement over purely demographic targeting.

Advertising is becoming a bigger part of how Reddit makes money, even as it tries to stay true to what makes it unique—a place for passionate, tight-knit communities to talk about what they care about.