Facebook Videos Are Now Being Turned to Reels as Meta Drops Length Restrictions

Meta is now turning all Facebook videos shared on the platform into Reels. As of writing, users may still upload either a video or a reel, but Meta is now changing this.

With this, all videos on Facebook will be classified as Reels, and users will no longer be able to bring regular video posts on the platform once this takes effect.

Facebook Videos Are Now Turning Into Reels

The age of horizontal videos on Facebook is now over as Meta's latest blog post revealed that it is making a massive overhaul to the way it brings videos to users in the coming months. The company is now transforming Facebook's videos into Reels, with all videos that would be uploaded on the platform set to be shared as reels.

Previously, users had the choice of which type of upload they would like for their content as they could be shared as a regular video in the horizontal format (16:9 or 1920x1080p) or as Reels (9:16 or 1080x1920p).

Moreover, Meta is also upgrading the process of uploading and editing a video before sharing it as a reel, particularly as the process is available under one simpler interface alongside the arrival of new creativity tools and more controls.

Meta Drops Length Restrictions for Reels

The Verge noted in its report that alongside this change for Facebook, the existing maximum duration length of video uploads is now removed to accommodate long-form videos.

Facebook Reels are currently limited to a maximum of 90-second uploads, but the company is changing that to suit long-form content that Facebook users enjoy.

Meta's Reels and What It Offers

Meta has adopted the vertical video format for its social media platforms to rival TikTok, but the company has since made it its own. During the pandemic, Reels was born across Meta Platforms, with Facebook's version arriving only in 2021 and launched initially in the United States. A year after, was made available to over 150 countries.

There have been many improvements made available to Reels, and this includes several features that allow users to enjoy an easier way to upload and customize their posts, share directly to Messenger, and more. Recently, Meta has been spotted testing a way to bring "Locked Reels" to the platform, and this provides a private access option for users that would require a secret code to view its content.

In recent updates, Meta has added a 2x speed feature on Instagram's Reels that allows users to fast-track a video by long-pressing on its sides.