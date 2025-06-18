Nothing Headphone (1) Will Reportedly Be Available For €299 in Europe: What About in the US?

Nothing, the UK-based technology company famous for its minimalist, futuristic-looking devices, is growing its collection of gadgets. Now, it's venturing into the over-ear headphones category.

The much awaited Nothing Headphone (1) will be available on July 1, in conjunction with the Phone (3), both products that will ship to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

For Europe-based buyers, the recent leak suggests it's going to be cheaper than its US counterpart.

Nothing Remains Competitive When It Comes to International Pricing

One of the biggest surprises of the imminent launch is Nothing's pricing strategy, particularly for Europe. While technology fans tend to anticipate a draconian price hike as products travel across the Atlantic, Nothing is turning the tables.

As per new leaks reported by French news outlet Dealabs, the prices are as follows:

U.S. Price: $309 (a tad more than the earlier rumored price of $299)

UK Price: £299

EU Price: €299

This pricing tier places the Nothing Headphone (1) competitively within the premium audio space, and well below the competition, such as Sony and Bose, particularly in Europe, where a $299 price point frequently translates to €399 or more when taxed and subject to import tariffs.

Premium Sound with KEF Technology

Nothing's partnership with legendary British audio company KEF is a strong selling point. Though specs are still a secret, the partnership promises audiophile-level sound, adjusted for casual listeners and music fans,

According to GSM Arena, the anticipated features include:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Transparency Mode

Long Battery Life

Bluetooth 5.3 or greater

Multi-device connectivity

Merging high-fidelity audio with smart, easy-to-use features will make the Headphone (1) a contender on the wishlists of those in search of ultimate audio experiences without the usual flagship price.

Iconic Nothing Design Language

Nothing has been true to its word on delivering visually unique, clear design, and the Headphone (1) is likely to continue this. Although there have not been any official images released, leaks indicate:

Two color options in Europe and the UK are black and white, while the variations of the palette in the US are gray and black.

This is consistent with Nothing's trend-driven design found on products such as the Phone (2) and Ear (2), attracting users who value both style and functionality equally.

With the Phone (3) and Headphone (1) both launched at the same time, Nothing is manifestly going all out to build a seamless tech ecosystem to compete against giants like Apple and Samsung.

Not only does this build brand loyalty, but it also gives consumers an integrated tech experience, particularly if subsequent products continue to fall under this unified vision.