$1.4M Nintendo Switch 2 Theft Uncovered at Colorado Truck Stop—Beware of Dark Web Sale

If you think that Nintendo Switch 2 restock problems are already worse, wait until you hear this report. Apparently, authorities discovered that over 2,800 Switch 2 units worth over $1.4 million were stolen from a semi-truck at a Colorado truck stop.

At the time, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the console heist.

Thousands of Switch 2 Consoles Go Missing in Overnight Heist

According to 9News, the officials said that the reported incident took place at around 8 AM on June 8.

The driver found that his trailer had been burglarized while he performed a pre-trip check. He discovered that several pallets of brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were gone.

Public Information Officer Anders Nelson said that 2,810 units were stolen, with each console costing $499. This accounts for an estimated loss of over $1.4 million.

The shipment was traveling to a GameStop store in Grapevine, Texas, from Nintendo of America headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Where Are the Stolen Switch 2 Units Currently?

With so many devices missing, the officials thought about where they would pop up. According to MSU Denver computer science professor Steven Beaty, there's a chance that the stolen units will show up on the dark web or be exported internationally to keep them under the radar.

"And it took me about two minutes to find Switches for sale," Beaty told the reporters. "It's half price."

But consumers, be warned—those seeking to get a good bargain may be left with a bricked console.

Nintendo Can Disable Stolen Devices Remotely

Every Switch 2 comes with a distinct serial number that needs to be registered when set up. That provides Nintendo with the potential to monitor and even remotely brick stolen consoles, a procedure referred to as "bricking." When bricked, the system is rendered totally useless for online gaming, downloads, and updates.

Beaty said that unless someone jailbreaks a console or never uses it while the internet is on, that console is essentially dead.

Two months ago, Nintendo Soup reported a story quite similar to this one. However, only one retail unit of the Switch 2 was smuggled from a Chinese factory.

For your reference, here's the video.

How to Avoid Buying a Stolen Nintendo Switch 2

Beaty strongly advises consumers to avoid buying from unknown sellers or suspiciously cheap listings. He said that if a seller offers you a Switch 2 between $500 and $600, you're not getting a legal or authentic console. He added that buyers should only buy from reputable retailers.

As of writing, the authorities are still trying to identify at which point the theft took place, given the fact that the driver stopped several times on the way to Bennett. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 720-874-8477.

Should they be apprehended, the individuals involved may be charged with felony theft for stealing over $1 million in property, as well as possible criminal mischief charges.