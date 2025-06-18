Google introduced new features in Google Maps on Wednesday to promote sustainable travel across Europe, including the addition of public transit and walking route suggestions, integration of long-distance train and bus schedules, and enhanced flight emissions data.

How Google Maps Promotes Eco-Friendly Travel Routes

These updates aim to provide users with more environmentally friendly travel choices, such as suggesting public transit or walking routes when travel times are comparable to driving. Additionally, Google Maps now displays long-distance train and bus schedules and ticket prices directly in search results, making it easier for users to compare travel options. For flights, Google Flights includes estimated emissions and allows users to filter for lower-emission options.

"When it comes to travelling and commuting, we want people to have the right information to make more sustainable choices," commented James Byers, Group Product Manager at Google, in the press release.

The new features are part of Google's broader efforts to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions. For instance, the eco-friendly routing feature, which suggests the most fuel-efficient routes, has been estimated to help reduce over 2.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions since its launch.

These updates are now available in over 15 cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome, and Sydney.

Google also announced that these features will soon expand to more regions globally, including additional cities in North America and Asia.

The initiative builds on Google's sustainability commitments, which include making their operations carbon-free by 2030 and helping 1 billion people make more sustainable choices by 2025.

Train Schedules, Bus Routes, and Real-Time Charging Info All in One Place

In addition to routing and transit updates, Google Maps will begin showing EV charging station availability in real time in select regions, further supporting low-emission travel modes.

Travelers planning cross-border trips in Europe can now see train and coach options for multiple legs of a journey, helping users better understand alternatives to short-haul flights.

As sustainable travel becomes increasingly important, Google's new features in Google Maps provide users with more options to reduce their environmental impact while traveling.