Nothing just dropped a teaser today announcing the "Glyph Matrix" feature for its upcoming Phone (3) series with the cryptic phrase: "When light becomes language. Introducing the Glyph Matrix."

The tweet on X.com shows a new light feature that seems to evolve the previous Glyph interface, which used patterns of lights on the back of the phone to indicate notifications. You could simply Flip to Glyph, as well, silencing the phone and enabling these light-only notifications, something I loved when I took the Nothing Phone (2) for a spin.

Rather than spelling out what the Glyph Matrix actually does, Nothing left fans to connect the dots—most likely hinting at an interactive, LED-based display evolution built into the phone's back panel.

This new Glyph Matrix feature almost looks like an 8-bit sort of interface, maybe on a smaller screen on the back? It's impossible to tell from this short video on X.com, but it is intriguing, for sure.

When light becomes language.



Introducing the Glyph Matrix.



Phone (3). 1 July. pic.twitter.com/YtlPDIlMO6 — Nothing (@nothing) June 19, 2025

Nothing's hallmark Glyph interface is it's signature design language and what sets it apart from a sea of samey Android-based phones (along with its onscreeen theme).

Reddit user Juansa7x expressed some pushback on the new, possibly smaller design, and said, "Well if this small screen is what is replacing the glyphs thats f-ing underwhelming."

Redditor Sterobasic agreed, but noted that if it was an addition, they might be interested. "I can't imagine that this little circle is replacing the superb glyph interface. I will not buy this if this is the case," they wrote. "But if it is in addition to all the glyphs i'm ok and it can be nice and i will buy it."



Of course, we'll all have to wait until the upcoming July 1 launch, when Nothing will reveal how it all looks and works. Will it give users deeper customization, more functionality, or even a secondary display layer? We all will have to wait to find out.