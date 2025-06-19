Level-5's flagship RPG Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has received its version 1.3.3 update today, bringing parity across platforms with camera enhancements, gameplay tweaks, and critical bug fixes.

The update aligns the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 editions with PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam versions, adding depth and polish six weeks after initial release.

Released Thursday, the new update introduces "Camera Operation (Normal/Far)" mode, expanding visual range in Past and Ginormosia maps. Flight mechanics for the Skelegon mount are now improved when you're jumping or swimming. Players can also re-listen to 'Life Songs' by speaking with Life Masters, the NPC rulers and mentors for each class. Farming actions get streamlined, too, with dedicated buttons and area-wide targeting for sowing and watering.

Additional bug fixes, including enabling Pegasus mount acquisition and fixing quest blockers in Chapter 3, ensure smoother gameplay. Compatibility was also updated for cross-platform play with PS5, Xbox, and Steam editions.

By releasing feature parity for the Switch versions ahead of the anticipated 1.4.0 update, Level-5 improved cross-platform consistency and addresses long-standing user feedback. The update builds on the game's commercial success—having surpassed one million units sold—and maintains player engagement ahead of upcoming downloadable content.

Level-5 confirmed the version 1.3.3 rollout on all platforms and noted that Switch-specific enhancements were fast-tracked into today's patch. This agile response to player needs signals a commitment to quality and timely platform updates.

As Fantasy Life i evolves through steady updates, Level-5's proactive tuning and platform alignment set expectations high ahead of the upcoming free "Update the World" DLC later this year.