Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have launched a new feature called Everdark Sovereigns in Elden Ring Nightreign. These enhanced Nightlord bosses will be available weekly for limited-time and are designed to test the hardest of hardcore players.

The recurring Everdark Sovereign events let skilled players revisit familiar boss fights with fresh mechanisms and increased power levels. Offering exclusive rewards such as Sovereign Sigils—convertible for rare relics—these weekly challenges deepen Nightreign's replay value, maintaining player engagement long after the initial release of the game in May.

Reddit users like @JackNewbie555, are not taking this update lightly, posting, "FromSoftware be like 'Its nothing big, just a small maintenance patch.' Whisper to Patches offscreen 'Drop the Super Saiyan version of the T-Rex Dragon and new rewards to go with it.'" This comment has over 1.3k stars.

Starting June 19 and going through June 25, the first Everdark Sovereign—an upgraded version of Adel, Baron of the Night (Gaping Jaw)—is live in online mode, accessible only to players who already defeated the base boss. Each week, a new boss will enter the rotation, with Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight scheduled next. Offline players must switch to online mode to participate.

By cycling formidable, time-limited boss encounters, the Everdark Sovereigns feature keeps veteran players invested and fosters community cooperation. The reward system—offering Sovereign Sigils redeemable at Roundtable Hold's Collector signboard—adds incentive for repeated engagement and supports Nightreigns' growing ecosystem.

Bandai Namco confirmed in the announcement that these Sovereigns will rotate one per week and may return in future cycles. The feature is part of ongoing post-launch support, following Nightreign's launch, which saw over 2 million units shipped on day one, and continues plans for DLC, including new characters and bosses.