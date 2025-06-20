Xbox closes out June with a blast from the past and a roundhouse kick to the present.

Next week's game drop (June 23–27) mixes it up with the remastered return of cult-classic horror title 'System Shock 2' and the roguelike chaos of 'TMNT: Splintered Fate'. Also on deck: retro sci-fi puzzlers, comic-book shooters, and a bee-themed logic game because... why not? Whether you're here for co-op brawling or solo dread in space, there's something weirdly perfect in the lineup.

The week starts with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, Bee Flowers: Save the Garden, and How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine. Originally released in 2023 for Apple Arcade, Splintered Fate is now on PlayStation, Switch, and Windows. This new Xbox version has been optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

June 25 will see the release of I Am Your Beast, Beautiful Sakura: Fighting Club, Exo-Calibre, Grizzly Bear is Hungry, Mainframent, My Recycling Center, and Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

"Hunt the military-industrial complex across stylish comic book micro-sandboxes in this fast-paced covert revenge thriller FPS from the developers of El Paso, Elsewhere," said Mike Nelson, Xbox Wire Editor, in the blog post.

June 26 gets some great game drops, too, with System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, Rust Console Edition, Stasis, Anvil Saga, Boxville 2, Bullets & Brains, Cyber Tank Nano, Infernitos: Fiery Dishes, Klaus Lee – Thunderballs, My Cozy Room, Paper Bad, Ruffy and the Riverside, and Strike Mission.

"System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster by Nightdive Studios brings to you the modernized remaster of the FPS/RPG classic, featuring cross-play co-op multiplayer and more," Nelson said. "It's the year 2114 and as you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are... and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind has taken over and it's up to you to stop her."

Finally, Antro, Bambas!, Dungeons of Paint, KreatureKind, MonCon, Screw Master, Sausage Wars, Zombies Overloaded all show up for Xbox on June 27. These demos and smaller titles round out a week full of big releases, and could be just the thing you're looking for to keep your gaming log full.