A truck reportedly carrying 12,000 Samsung Galaxy phones was stolen near the Heathrow Airport in London.

Among the units that were stolen are 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 models. In total, the value of the units stolen is said to be around $9.6 million.

Other Samsung Products Part of Stolen Cargo

According to a report by Yonhap News TV (via Android Authority), aside from the 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 models, 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 models are also part of the cargo stolen.

In addition, the cargo also included devices such as the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy A16 range.

Authorities reportedly believe that the truck was stolen after it was moved to a warehouse. All products are insured, which means that no actual losses were incurred due to the incident.

Has the Truck Been Found?

After the police launched an investigation, the stolen truck was eventually recovered, according to the report. However, it has not been confirmed as of writing if the Samsung products it carried have been recovered.

Launched just a few weeks earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Watch8 series have widely been anticipated by Samsung fans all over the world.

All three models come with upgraded specs and features. The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, in particular, have been described by Samsung as the thinnest and most advanced in the Z series.