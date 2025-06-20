Netease, long known for its multiplayer games, is set to release a new single-player samurai action title named Blood Message.

NetEase is best known for its online games—stuff like Marvel Rivals, Knives Out, and Naraka: Bladepoint—not to mention a long list of mobile hits. But single-player blockbusters? That's new territory. Blood Message is the company's first real swing at a solo, story-driven game. Built in Unreal Engine 5 by developers at 24 Entertainment, it's designed with a focus on cinematic action and narrative over multiplayer chaos.

"We are ushering players into a new generation of high adventure with Blood Message," said Zhipeng Hu, Lead Producer, in a statement. "As our first completely single-player focused experience from NetEase Games, after two decades of deep dedication to the gaming industry, we are prepared to deliver a truly epic and cinematic experience for players around the world."

Instead of taking on the role of the predestined hero (a well-worn gaming trope), Netease says that this title invites players to "step into the shoes of unsung heroes."

You won't be playing emperors or generals, but ordinary folks in extraordinary times. A father and sun must navigate a falling world, choosing between duty to country and love for family, the company said.

Better yet, you'll play through realistic landscapes inspired by the various areas of East and Central Asia, like Dunhuang, as the title is based on a true historical event known as "Dunhuang's Uprising."

The trailer (embedded above) is light on release details, but does say this title is set to launch on PC and consoles when it's finished.

