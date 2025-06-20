Quirky, story-led RPG Disco Elysiumis coming to Android devices on August 5, with players able to access the first two chapters for free, developer ZA/UM announced Thursday.

The mobile release adapts the award-winning detective game for short, portable play sessions while retaining its core systems, branching storylines, and philosophical tone. Available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, the Android version targets both new players and returning fans interested in revisiting the city of Revachol on mobile.

"The crime, the suspects, the investigation, the revelations... all of the elements critical to any work of detective fiction are here, but newly designed for short play sessions that should easily fit into your life," said Chris Priestman, Narrative Lead for the Android release, in an email. "Just as a reader may settle into a novel, or a TikTok user may scroll their feed, Disco Elysium for Android invites you into a character, story, and world like no other, whenever or wherever you reach into your pocket for a quick escape from reality."

The Android version maintains the original's central premise: players control an amnesiac (and rather shady) detective navigating a murder case and his own fractured identity in a post-revolutionary city. The first two chapters, covering early investigation and character development, will be free to download. Players can then unlock the full game for $9.99 with regional pricing variations.

ZA/UM said the mobile version retains key features from the PC and console editions, including its distinctive art style, internal monologue system, and complex dialogue trees. The adaptation is optimized for mobile screens and aims to offer a smooth experience on a range of Android devices.

Originally released in 2019, Disco Elysium won numerous awards for its writing, worldbuilding, and genre-defying mechanics. The game's transition to Android follows previous releases on PC, macOS, PlayStation, Xbox, and iOS.

ZA/UM Studio, the Estonia-founded studio behind Disco Elysium, also has other games in development, including a new spy-themed RPG codenamed Project C4, currently in development.