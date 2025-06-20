Meta just announced a new partnership with sports eyewear brand Oakley to launch Oakley Meta HSTN, a new line of AI-powered smart glasses tailored for active lifestyles. The product marks Meta's first sports-focused wearable and expands its growing portfolio of augmented and AI-enabled hardware, which includes the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The Oakley Meta HSTN builds on the success of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, featuring several upgrades: a hands-free, front-facing, center-mounted, 3K high-resolution camera; open-ear speakers; water resistance; and built-in Meta AI functionality. Meta states that the placement of the camera improves balance and capture during fast movement, like running or cycling, while the voice-interactive Meta AI allows for hands-free access to real-time information, navigation, and media controls.

Additionally, Meta promises the Oakley Meta HSTN has improved durability and battery life, offering up to 8 hours of continuous use, and comes with a charging case that extends total battery life to 48 hours.

Set to launch on July 11, the limited-edition Oakley Meta HSTN is set for $499, while standard models will retail for $399 later this summer. Initial availability includes North America, Australia, and select European countries, with Mexico, India, and the UAE expected by the end of 2025.

The product launch is supported by a global campaign effort featuring prominent athletes like World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappé and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, and will be showcased at events like UFC International Fight Week and Fanatics Fest this summer.

Meta has sold over two million Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses so far, and this new eyewear collab, focusing on a new, sportier demographic, will no doubt help them reach their goal of 10 million units sold by 2026. The field is growing more crowded, as Meta not only competes with Snap and Google, both developing AI-powered glasses, but also Apple, which is rumored to be doing the same.