Lenovo just introduced a new Chromebook Plus 14 priced at $649, offering integrated AI tools and lightweight hardware aimed at hybrid workers, students, and general productivity users.

The device, launched Monday, features Google's Gemini AI assistant and on-device processing powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor, capable of 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). The Chromebook includes AI-enabled writing assistance, image editing, and tab organization features, positioning it as part of Google's broader push to make AI functionality standard across its hardware ecosystem.

"The adoption of remote and hybrid workplace coupled with the ability to be productive regardless of location has really highlighted the benefits of having a truly portable, capable yet affordable laptop," said Benny Zhang, Director and General Manager of Chromebooks, in a statement.

The Chromebook Plus 14 includes a 14-inch OLED display (1920 x 1200 resolution), up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 7, a fingerprint reader, and a dedicated AI key for quick access to Gemini. However, despite its OLED screen, brightness reaches only a maximum of 400 nits, which is lower than most premium laptops. Nevertheless, the device runs ChromeOS and qualifies for a year of the Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage.

The release comes as Google and manufacturers such as Lenovo look to bring AI features to a broader segment of consumers, beyond high-end workstations and flagship phones. Like other companies, including Microsoft, that incorporate AI into their operating systems and hardware, the Chromebook Plus initiative represents a broader industry shift toward integrating AI capabilities into personal computing devices.

While Lenovo's Chromebook integrates features like document simplification and image background removal, some tools rely on an internet connection or Google's cloud services, which may limit functionality for users with inconsistent access.