CD Projekt Red announced a delay to the much-anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3, originally planned to be released on June 26, citing the need for additional development time to ensure quality.

Launched in December 2020 to performance setbacks so severe that Sony temporarily removed it from the PlayStation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 has since undergone a multi-year overhaul that included the sweeping free Update 2.0 in September 2023 and the paid Phantom Liberty expansion shortly afterward. Those efforts helped the game rebound to sell more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, making it one of the studio's top performers.

The developer emphasized that the upcoming patch will have a scope comparable to the previous Update 2.2 and assured fans that they would be sharing new details once they were ready.

"Hey chooms, We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it—we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can! We appreciate your patience!" said the Cyberpunk 2077 official X account.

Update 2.3 is expected to fix various bugs and provide numerous gameplay improvements, continuing CD Projekt Red's post-launch support strategy. The delay follows a pattern of staggered patch releases since the game's rocky launch in 2020, as the studio works to refine player experience across platforms.

Fans and players have taken to social media to express mixed reactions. However, many seem to appreciate the commitment to quality, supporting the developer with comments like "Take your time & give us something good!" by X user @LCSV22, and "I'm excited for the update! Take your time, we have all seen what cdpr is able to do when you do," by X user @WCrack17.

In response, CD Projekt Red reaffirmed its dedication to transparency and regular communication, aiming to provide timely updates on progress as development continues.