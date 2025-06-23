Apple iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: 'Vapor Chamber Cooling' Coming to Smartphones, Says Insider

Apple is adding a vapor chamber cooling material to the iPhone 17 Pro, according to the latest leak shared online, and it would reportedly help the smartphone better dissipate heat across its surface.

This leaked additional component is said to improve on how the device handles heat, particularly during situations that require heavy processing power like gaming or charging.

It is normal for a device to get a little heated when charging or doing heavy processing as it draws more power from its chip, and in turn from its battery, but some have raised concerns about overheating on previous iPhones.

iPhone 17 Pro Vapor Chamber Cooling Leaks

A new scoop from leaker Majin Bu revealed an image of a film-like material which is called a "vapor chamber system" that Apple will reportedly add to the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro. The shared image from the leaker showed off a new thin component that would serve as the base plate for the said vapor chamber system, combined with micro-perforated copper patterns.

Bu claimed that this vapor chamber cooling system is meant to help manage the heat that the A19 Pro chipset would generate when it performs heavy processing for the new flagship iPhones.

It is expected that the chipset will generate "substantial heat" as it factors in significant processes like gaming, GPU-intensive tasks, as well as on-device AI executions from different models like Apple Intelligence and more.

Will This Help Address Overheating Issues?

Exclusive preview: The new vapor chamber system of the iPhone 17 Pro! Based on an internal source, we analyze how Apple manages the heat of the A19 Pro chip with an innovative design that also involves the camera module.



Full Article: https://t.co/PHG3lu8Nsd pic.twitter.com/RB7yHMYR8J — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 22, 2025

According to 9to5Mac, this is only one of the different changes that Apple is making on the the iPhone 17 Pro to address the overheating problems the previous device faced. The company is also reportedly exploring a lighter chassis made of aluminum to help in better heat dissipation on top of its chip-specific vapor chamber system.

That being said, it has not been confirmed if Apple would still include a heatsink for the iPhone 17 Pro.

The iPhone's Overheating Problems

Two years ago, back when the first iPhone 15 Pro models rolled out to early adopters, users claimed that it had an overheating problem, which many attested to having experienced with the smartphone.

Apple previously claimed that it was only because of a bug, with the company addressing the problem when it released a new update under iOS 17, claiming that several apps cause the "warmer than expected" temperature of the device.

In the next smartphone release, there were rumors surrounding a hardware approach to addressing the overheating issue, with a heatsink set to help the iPhone 16 Pro improve its thermal system and management.

While Apple generally fixed this overheating problem on the iPhone 16 Pro models, there have still been a handful of reports from users claiming that the device gets hotter than usual when in use. Apple may be set to try a new approach based on the latest leaks, with the iPhone 17 Pro getting a vapor chamber cooling that is already used in the industry to help avoid any more overheating situations.