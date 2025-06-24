OpenAI's acquisition of Jony Ive's design studio hardware team, io, for a staggering $6.5 billion is a serious commitment to consumer hardware expansion.

Tang Tan, io's chief hardware officer and a former Apple design leader, revealed in a June 16th declaration that the prototype Sam Altman mentioned publicly remains at least a year from commercial release. He emphasized the design isn't complete but said the device won't be an in-ear headphone or wearable.

Trademark Dispute Compels OpenAI to Go Back on io Branding

The Verge reported that OpenAI recently had to delete public references to the io brand after an in-ear audio technology startup, Iyo issued a temporary restraining order.

Iyo claims that OpenAI intentionally copied its trademark, strengthening its argument with emails indicating that io and OpenAI executives, including Sam Altman, had knowledge of Iyo's product and even asked for demos.

thrilled to be partnering with jony, imo the greatest designer in the world.



excited to try to create a new generation of AI-powered computers. pic.twitter.com/IPZBNrz1jQ — Sam Altman (@sama) May 21, 2025

Iyo promotes its forthcoming product as "the world's first audio computer," an in-ear headphone, directly opposite io's current hardware plans.

io's Diverse Hardware Research

Despite io's assertion that its first AI device won't be in-ear or wearable, court documents seen by TechCrunch's Maxwell Zeff show that io has considered a wide variety of designs.

OpenAI's June 12 opposition filing details how io explored desktop-based, mobile, wired, wireless, wearable, and portable form factors during its early prototyping phases.

In conjunction with this wide-ranging research, io bought and tested more than 30 various sets of headphones, earbuds, and hearing aids to influence its development cycle.

Ergonomic Research and Direct Competition with Iyo

Submitted emails also uncover io's meticulous preoccupation with ergonomics. For instance, a late March email revealed io employee, Marwan Rammah, recommended that 3D scans of human ears be procured to assist in ergonomic and hardware fit considerations. Such care implies io took seriously the possibility of creating a wearable device sometime.

Additionally, an email from Sam Altman reveals that he declined Iyo's personal investment offer, writing, "thanks but I'm working on something competitive, so will respectfully pass!" For sure, the ChatGPT maker knows that competition will definitely happen between io's project and Iyo's audio computer.

Rather than rushing to market with a trendy wearable or earbud, io is taking a deliberate approach to perfecting a device that fits its vision of AI integration. OpenAI could be cautious about its hardware strategy under Jony Ive's leadership.

Interested buyers need to wait until at least 2026 to see the AI device. OpenAI is obviously investing a lot in research, design, and legal warfare to gain a foothold in this competitive market.