The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back—and this time, they're bringing their portal-jumping, roguelike adventures to Xbox. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate officially launches Tuesday on Xbox platforms, delivering fast-paced brawler action as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael fight their way across warped dimensions to rescue their abducted master, Splinter.

Developed by Super Evil Megacorp, the game blends randomized dungeon-crawling mechanics with deep character progression and co-op gameplay. Since its initial release on Apple Arcade and subsequent rollouts to PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation, Splintered Fate has earned critical praise for its dynamic combat system and upgraded visuals. Anticipation from the gaming community has been building in fan forums and on platforms like Steam ahead of today's Xbox release.

"Turtlemaniacs can grab their copy via the Microsoft Store today! As a special bonus, Xbox players can get the Casey Jones & The Junkyard Jam DLC for FREE for a limited time as part of the Launch Bundle!" reads the official announcement from Super Evil Megacorp.

This special bonus pack enables players to battle alongside Casey Jones in the Junkyard, load up on new enemies, and collect powerful artifacts—all at no extra cost, if purchased before July 8.

Casey Jones first debuted as an in-game non-player character (NPC) and has become a fan favorite, evolving into a playable character for the first time in this downloadable content (DLC). Players can fight through a gritty new area, face off against fresh enemies like the Punk Frogs and the Junkinator, and collect new artifacts to enhance their build.

Xbox players are expected to experience the same visceral roguelike action seen on other platforms: randomized power-ups, boss modifiers, and up to four-player local and online co-op. With today's launch, Splintered Fate has completed its platform expansion, making the title available across all major consoles and PCs.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for physical editions—including Deluxe and Collector's Editions featuring art cards, reversible covers, dice, artbooks, comic books, and more—are now open at major retailers.

As Xbox players dive into portal-fueled mayhem to free Casey Jones, questions loom on future expansions and whether Super Evil will continue supporting its roguelike TMNT universe.