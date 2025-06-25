Hard to believe it's been 15 years since Sony offered up its PlayStation Plus membership, but the company is celebrating that fact with three new titles for subscribers. You can grab the looter shooter Diablo IV for PS4 or PS5, the iconic fighting game The King of Fighters XV for both consoles, and Jusant, an action-puzzler climbing game, for PS5.

All three games will be available for free starting July 1 and lasting through August 4, according to Sony VP Nick Maguire in a blog post.

Initially launched June 29, 2010, PlayStation Plus originated during the PlayStation 3 era, offering fee monthly games, discounts, and some early access to demos and betas. In November 2013, it became a required subscription to access online multiplayer on PS4, while still offering free monthly games and adding cloud save storage. The service added more free games in 2015, then dropped PS3 and PS Vita games from the lineup to focus on PS4 games only.

PS Plus merged with Sony's PS Now service in June 2022, adding three tiers (Essential, Extra, and Premium) at three price points. While the Essential tier offers the same PS Plus benefits (free monthly games, online multiplayer), the Extra tier adds a curated catalog of PS4 and PS5 games. The Premium tier adds cloud streaming, classic PlayStation games, and trials of new games as they come out.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary comes with some fun activities, as well. PS Plus Premium members can try WWE 2K25 and Monster Hunter: Wilds, two newer titles for PlayStation. There are a bunch of weekend savings on titles like Sniper Elite: Resistance, Civilization VII, and Star Wars: Outlaws on offer from June 27 - 29.

Valorant players who are also PS Plus members can redeem a pack for free that includes two Prelude to Chaos Gun Buddies, a Kohaku and Matsuba Player Card, an Imperium Spray, a Chronovoid Spray, and 10 Radianite Points (these are all cosmetic items).

There'll be some 15th Anniversary tournaments in sports games like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, Tekken 8, and more, as well, letting you try your hand at winning some prizes, including in-game virtual currency, an exclusive PSN avatar, and Sony PIctures movie credits.

Speaking of films, PSPlus Premium members can also get a 15% discount on up to 2,000 movies in Sony Pictures Core Library from now until August 12.

Finally, if you're on the fence about PS Plus for the multiplayer aspect, you can hop on the service for free and join multiplayer matches without having to be a member. Sort of a trial system to see what you've been missing.

If you want to see the whole thing, head on over to the PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Hub.