WhatsApp's AI Message Summaries Is Now Available in the US for Faster Catch Up on Chats

WhatsApp now brings an AI-powered message summary feature to users in the United States, allowing them to instruct the built-in Meta AI to give them a gist of all the chats under a single topic.

Instead of an automated AI summaries experience on every conversation, WhatsApp users may now direct Meta AI to find a specific topic or conversation to be explained better to them.

WhatsApp AI Message Summaries Now Live in the US

42 unread messages about the new tennis court location, time change, recap of the last match...now you can catch up with message summaries pic.twitter.com/phr1ku0WPg — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 25, 2025

In a new post by WhatsApp on X, the instant messaging platform confirmed that users in the United States may now access the AI message summaries feature directly on the app. WhatsApp gave users an example of what kind of summaries they may ask for from Meta AI on the platform, claiming that they may ask the chatbot about conversations relating to the "new tennis court location" mentioned by other users.

On the other hand, WhatsApp users may also ask for tennis match recaps, time changes, carpool information, and more, as long as these are talked about in the conversations on the platform.

The feature is powered by Meta AI, and it was first spotted by WABetaInfo several weeks ago.

WhatsApp AI Summaries For Faster Catch-Up

To use Meta AI's message summaries on WhatsApp, head on to unread conversations on the platform and look for the top of the page's button that lists the number of unread messages.

Here, users would get a summary of the messages. Meta claims that they are using "Private Processing" technology which ensures that only the user would know that they are summarizing the chats and not other participants.

Meta AI's Features on WhatsApp

As Meta ramped up the availability of Meta AI to its many platforms, it brought the experience over to its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. Here, the company first introduced the Meta AI chatbot that allowed them to experience a built-in assistant powered by the Llama 3 series of models from Meta.

Next, the company introduced a version of Meta AI which can help transform user photos into AI-generated versions, adding new tools to the generative experience. WhatsApp users were given the chance to edit their images and generate creative elements for them under the feature called "Imagine Me," which can be prompted by typing "@MetaAI imagine me" on all chats.

Since the introduction of Meta AI, the company has heavily integrated machine learning technology into its many online platforms, available in the different aspects of its experiences.