US House Bans WhatsApp on Government Devices, Considers It a 'High-Risk' Platform—Report

The United States House of Representatives has reportedly placed a ban on the use of WhatsApp and has now asked its staff to avoid accessing or installing it on government-owned devices starting this week.

The use of WhatsApp on House-managed devices is no longer permitted due to the Meta's messaging platform now being considered a "high-risk" app by its cybersecurity office.

This alludes to the significant scrutiny that WhatsApp faced over the years as Meta has long been criticized for the way they handle user data and privacy on the platform, with many boycotting the service.

US House Reportedly Bans WhatsApp on Gov't Devices

According to a new report from Engadget, the House's chief administrative officer (CAO) sent an email to congressional staffers on Monday saying that they are banning WhatsApp on all government devices under their office.

Effective today, House staff and personnel who have access to government devices are no longer allowed to access or install WhatsApp. This includes the many platforms WhatsApp is available on, including its mobile app and the web-based version of the instant messaging platform.

As part of this email, the CAO also reminded its staff to remain vigilant at all times with the potential phishing scams that they may come across.

However, it has not been revealed if there had been a phishing incident involving WhatsApp on House-managed devices that resulted in this ban.

WhatsApp Is a 'High-Risk' Platform, Says House

We disagree with the House Chief Administrative Officer’s characterization in the strongest possible terms. We know members and their staffs regularly use WhatsApp and we look forward to ensuring members of the House can join their Senate counterparts in doing so officially. https://t.co/QsUPKaiAmU — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 23, 2025

Axios reported that the CAO's email claimed that the House's Office of Cybersecurity "deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users," citing its lack of transparency in user data protection. Moreover, the email also highlighted the potential security risks in its use.

That being said, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone shared a post on X saying that they disagree with the House CAO's decision and claims against WhatsApp.

The House CAO listed WhatsApp alternatives, such as Microsoft Teams, Signal, Wickr, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime, in place of the Meta instant messaging app.

WhatsApp's Privacy and Safety Issues

Meta has faced significant complaints regarding their instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, for their alleged disregard for privacy and security in the app. The company was once fined $267 million for sharing WhatsApp data with Facebook.

Over the years, many have opted to boycott WhatsApp because of its user data sharing issues alone, with users switching to alternative platforms, including Telegram, Signal Messenger, and more.

Many security flaws have also been found on WhatsApp, including one where strangers may push to suspend a specific user for hours, giving them ample time to take over the account and lock them out of it.