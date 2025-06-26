YouTube Carousel Feature Rolls for Premium Users, AI Assistant Expands to Standard Tier

YouTube is now rolling out new AI tools for users across different tiers, including one that leverages Google's search experiences through an AI Overviews-like feature that is available for Premium users.

On the other hand, the online video streaming platform is also adding a new feature for Standard users to enjoy called which was previously exclusive to the Premium tier.

YouTube AI-Powered Carousel Feature for Premium

YouTube shared in a new blog post that it is rolling out two new AI tools on the platform, and the first one is a carousel feature that the company previously tested. Whenever users are looking for certain videos, it displays a new landing page that features a carousel of relevant and suggested videos, including a text description.

Apart from the related videos, YouTube will also give users results based on the descriptions included by the creator in their video posts.

This new generative AI feature will also play specific parts of the videos that highlight the best matches for their search.

According to Engadget, this feature is similar to Google's AI Overviews for Search, but instead of being on the browser, it applies to YouTube's platform and centers on videos. The feature is now live for Premium users in the US to try.

Read Also: Google Lens Is Heading to YouTube Shorts Beta to Help Users Find More Information by Scanning Videos

YouTube's 'Ask ' AI Tool Is Rolling Out on Standard

The next tool is already available for Premium users but is now available for Standard users or those who use the platform for free.

This built-in chatbot on the YouTube platform allows users to ask about a specific video playing in the background. This feature offers key information that can also share facts, trivia, as well as recommendations to users.

YouTube's Useful AI Features, Tools

Many companies like Google have been integrating different AI features and tools into their platform left and right. For YouTube, it ended up getting a dedicated AI chatbot known as the Hacked Channel Assistant, whose main goal is to help users recover their accounts.

There is also the arrival of the "Dream Track" feature on YouTube, which remixes an already existing and licensed song on the platform. Through this feature, users may transform how they present their videos.