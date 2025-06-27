Threads Mute List Hides Certain Words From Your Feed With Option to Set Time Limit

Meta's latest update for Threads adds a mute list that is similar to Instagram. Users may set what words are to be hidden on their feed and even adds an option to set a custom time limit for the filter.

Meta Threads Mute List Hides Certain Words on Feed

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced in his latest post that they are sharing the mute lists to Threads, known as the Hidden Words feature in the settings. This feature is best known for hiding specific content from appearing on one's feed and, in Threads case, users may set it to hide words or phrases that they do not want to see.

Before this latest change, muting a word on Threads also removes this from their Instagram experience, according to 9to5Mac, but thanks to this independent feature, users may now do it separately for both apps.

Users get the chance to block different types of content via the Hidden Words setting as it could take note of certain words, phrases, and emojis, depending on their algorithm.

There are many uses for this Hidden Words feature as users may set block lists to avoid social media's toxicity, keep their feeds clear of certain topics, or avoid spoilers on the enjoy a spoiler-free latest show, movie, game, and more.

Set Custom Time Limit from Hidden Words

It was added by Mosseri that not only is Threads getting the ability to mute certain words, but it is also getting a new experience that is first on the platform, which is to set a time limit for their list of blocked content. This feature is under the Custom Filter setting, which users may access for every blocked word, phrase, or emoji on Hidden Words, in order to dictate the time to avoid showing these kinds of posts.

Users only have three options to choose from for how long they would like to hide said content, and it is either an indefinite amount of time ("Until I turn it off"), for 30 days, or to turn off the word filter.

It has not been confirmed if Meta would add more options on the span of time for hidden words, especially as it could add a slider of days with a specific range to give users a chance to set their preferred time.