AOL Shuts Down Dial-Up Internet Service After 34 Years

AOL has announced that it will be shutting its dial-up modem service after 34 years.

The dial-up service will cease operating on September 30, 2025. Aside from the dial-up modem, AOL has announced the retirement of other products on the aforementioned date.

AOL to Shut Down Dial-Up Internet Service

According to a report by Ars Technica, AOL informed its customers of the shutdown via a help message.

"AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet," the help message read. "This service will no longer be available in AOL plans."

AOL first launched its dial-up internet service in 1991 as "America Online." However, as Ars Technica notes in its report, its roots can be traced all the way back to 1985. That year, AOL launched a service called Quantum Link for Commodore computers.

Related Article: Google Updates Nest Wifi Pro to Boost Smart Home Support and Fix Bugs

Other Retired Products

In addition to the dial-up internet modem, AOL has also announced that it will retire the following:

OL Dialer software

AOL Shield browser

Both will be retired on the same date as the dial-up internet.