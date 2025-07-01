Samsung is urging Galaxy users worldwide to activate its latest anti-theft tools immediately, introduced with the One UI 7 update. But for users like my mom, an Android loyalist who recently asked, "Why can't they just do the updates for me? Why are they torturing me?" the question remains: when will it finally be enough?

A global spike in phone thefts, particularly in cities, has prompted Samsung to launch a wide-reaching awareness campaign. In the UK alone, over 40 million users are being encouraged to enable a suite of powerful protections that go far beyond traditional PINs and screen locks.

Initially rolled out with the Galaxy S25 in February, the Theft Protection suite is now available for S24, S23, S22, Z Fold 5/6, Z Flip 5/6, and more. It includes advanced tools like:

Theft Detection Lock : uses motion detection and machine learning to recognize snatch-style movements and lock the phone instantly

: uses motion detection and machine learning to recognize snatch-style movements and lock the phone instantly Office Device Lock : automatically secures a user's device after periods of disconnection

: automatically secures a user's device after periods of disconnection Remote Lock : lets a user lock their phone using their phone number from another device

: lets a user lock their phone using their phone number from another device Identity Check and Security Delay: adds biometric verification for sensitive actions and imposes a one-hour delay on resetting biometrics in unfamiliar locations, giving users more time to act if their phone is stolen

With urban phone snatching incidents now costing tens of millions of pounds annually in the UK, Samsung is leveraging its global footprint. In the UK, alerts have gone out via Samsung Members and Samsung account notifications, supported by billboards in London and digital campaigns. In the US and Canada, regional teams are rolling out similar prompts, urging users to head to Settings → Security & Privacy → Theft Protection to activate the new tools.

Samsung is also expanding support to older models, going back to the Galaxy S22 and Fold/Flip 5, with promises of broader availability in the coming months.

Protection or Overload?

But for many users, especially older ones, the constant updates feel more like a burden than a benefit. It might be easier for Samsung to push out all updates at once, but for consumers, it often feels overwhelming. Many feel bombarded by changes, unsure of what's actually being installed, and even less certain about whether they have any real control over their own devices anymore.

Could the solution be greater transparency and clarity?

Imagine if updates were rolled out in clear categories—Security Check for anti-theft tools, Customization for aesthetic changes, and so on, each with straightforward descriptions of what's being added or changed. Instead of confronting users with cryptic "Update Now" messages tied to alphanumeric labels, Samsung (and other companies) could give people the context they need to make informed decisions.

After all, if updates are truly meant to improve the user experience, shouldn't they be easy on the user?