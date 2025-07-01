X Lets AI Chatbots Write Community Notes in New Pilot Program

X will soon let AI chatbots write Community Notes found on the platform in a new pilot program. Previously, X assured its users that Community Notes is 100% user-generated on the platform.

While not all user-generated submissions are used for Community Notes, they go through a checking process before they get published and added to a post to give users additional context or information.

X Lets AI Chatbots Write Community Notes

According to a report by Adweek (via TechCrunch), X is now switching up how Community Notes are created for its users, with artificial intelligence soon allowed to join human contributors. AI chatbots now serve as the new fact-checkers in a pilot program by X.

Community Notes give users additional information regarding a certain post containing text, photos, or videos, and it has been useful in taking note if a certain upload was made using generative AI.

X researchers shared their study on how AI will play a role in Community Notes, highlighting the need for humans and AI to work together to make the best of it.

X Community Notes AI Pilot Program

In this pilot program, users will be given a chance to connect an AI chatbot to X's API to take charge of the creation of Community Notes submissions in place of a user. While this means that AI will write the content, it will still be subject to the checking process whether it will be published or not.

However, as TechCrunch noted, AI chatbots are still notorious for hallucinating, and this may be a problem in the future.

X Community Notes Evolution

X's Community Notes was made available to the platform back when it was still in its Twitter days and when Jack Dorsey was still its CEO, adding a layer of fact-checking features on top of its community moderation. This feature was continued under Elon Musk, adding it to other elements of posts like video content.

Last year, the platform announced that it is launching "Lightning Notes," which is still the Community Notes feature but appears in less than 20 minutes to immediately bring context to topics, especially trending ones.

All users on X may join Community Notes, and it only requires several eligibility criteria. Through this, users may be contributors to making X a more sensible platform by sharing facts and details backed by legitimate information and not hearsay or opinion.