Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of a 15,000-square-foot, three-story studio in Culver City, California, as part of a global hub initiative for artists.

The new Apple Music Studio, debuting in mid-August, offers Spatial Audio suites, soundstages, and creative labs designed to deepen artist-fan relationships and support storytelling through rich content and live experiences.

"Apple Music Radio has always been a home for storytelling and artistry, serving as a space for bold conversations and surprising moments," said Rachel Newman, Apple Music's co-head, in the press release. "With this new studio, we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision."

Slated to open this summer, the studio will feature two Spatial Audio-enabled radio suites, a 4,000 square foot live soundstage, a mixing room with a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system, photo and social media labs, an edit suite, green room, and private booths for songwriting, podcasting, and interviews.

Designed by architect Eric Owen Moss, the space will also reflect Apple Music's continued focus on artist support and creative collaboration.

This studio serves as a flagship for a growing global infrastructure, with planned hubs in New York and London, and existing sites in Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville. Apple has established physical studios that integrate streaming with the creative process, providing artists with resources for content production and distribution.

Apple describes the new studio in the press release as "its most ambitious creative project to date," expanding the role of Apple Music Radio with week-long programming featuring hosts Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden. This new programming kicks off with special broadcasts celebrating Radio's origins and a countdown of the top 500 streamed songs. Replay All Time is also being introduced, reflecting on user history since Apple Music's launch in June 2015.

With these physical hubs, Apple Music expands its role beyond distribution into hands-on support for content creation and artist development. As competition in the streaming space intensifies, Apple's strategy signals a commitment to deepening its ties with the global creative community.