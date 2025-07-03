Ferrari unveiled the Amalfi grand tourer on July 1 with a seaside show in the historic town that lends the car its name.

Replacing the Roma, the V8-powered 2+ coupe delivers 640 hp, hits 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, and debuts a "fluid monolithic sculpture" design language whose smooth bodywork nods to both aerodynamic gains and classic Italian craft. The five-day launch turned Amalfi's piazzas and cliff roads into an open-air showroom, capping a model meant to lure first-time buyers while the company gears up for its first EV next year.

"As Italy's ambassador to the world, Ferrari is proud to introduce its clients to these beautiful places and bring them to the centre of international attention," said Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of Ferrari, in the press release. "When it came to naming our new model, Amalfi was the natural choice, celebrating all the charm of this world-renowned location."

At the heart of this new auto is a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 640 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. Ferrari says its The Amalficar accelerates from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of over 200 miles per hour. Promised enhancements include a new active rear wing system for improved downforce, brake-by-wire tech, and dedicated Michelin tires. It also introduces a more refined dual-cockpit interior, with three digital displays, physical switches, and a more open cabin feel, all designed for daily usability without sacrificing performance.

Ferrari organized a five-day world premiere event from July 1 to July 5, showcasing the Amalfi along the coastal promenade and in the main square near the Duomo, turning the launch into a cultural celebration.

Starting at approximately $281,000, the Amalfi extends Ferrari's combustion lineup as the company moves toward EVs. Its first electric model is slated for late 2026, with a second EV expected closer to 2028.

The press release asserts that nearly half of its Roma (the most recent combustion-based Ferrari) buyers were first-time clients, a trend that the company hopes the Amalfi will continue. The new auto's balance of design, performance, and everyday usability aims to attract both loyal enthusiasts and new customers not quite ready to navigate the transition to EV luxury.

The Ferrari Amalfi reimagines the modern grand tourer—honoring Italian heritage through design and location—while steering the brand toward its EV future.