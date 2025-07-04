Selana Alpha Becomes First Legal E-Scooter in the Netherlands

Netherlands' Selana Alpha e-scooter has now legally become the country's first street-legal e-scooter. For the Dutch, this is history in micro-mobility policy.

The Alpha gained authorization from the Dutch transport authority (RDW) last week, obtaining the first-ever blue license plate for e-scooters. It's a massive breakthrough for a nation once synonymous with regulatory reserve concerning such vehicles.

Six-Year Journey to Street-Legal Status

Selana's co-founders, Max Schalow, and Chingiskhan Kazakhstan, worked for six years to overcome technical regulatory challenges to have their scooter on public roads. Digitrendz spotted their LinkedIn post, confirming the Selena Alpha is now officially legal on public bike lanes throughout the country.

Loaded with Top-Notch Safety and Technology Features

The Alpha wasn't simply authorized due to timing since it's loaded with intelligent engineering and top-of-the-line safety features. With 10-inch pneumatic tires, dual mechanical drum brakes, and regenerative braking, the Alpha is designed for a smooth and safe ride. Full LED lighting, including turn signals, enhances sight, and a smartphone-based locking system offers rider convenience.

With a 25 km/h top speed, as required by Dutch law, and a 45–60 kilometer range, the e-scooter is ideal for urban commuters. The 576 Wh LG lithium-ion battery is fully charged to 80% in only 2.5 hours—perfect for hectic lifestyles.

Smart Security and Premium Positioning

Safety is also a very notable attribute. According to The Next Web, the e-scooter features NFC unlocking, motion detection, and anti-theft alarms. Users can unlock the vehicle using a smartphone or card, and real-time notifications safeguard against misuse.

At a price of €1,900, Alpha positions itself as a top-tier micromobility solution, matching high-end competitors in the European market.

No Helmet, No License Required

The Alpha provides additional convenience with less red tape. Passengers 16 and older don't require a driver's license or helmet. A license plate, though: €18 for current e-scooters or €50 for new permits. Full insurance is also an option, making the Alpha an easy, stress-free ride for urban commuters.

So far, e-scooter use on public roads within the Netherlands has been outlawed and punishable by a €380 fine, leaving riders restricted to private land. Selana Alpha has pierced the barrier thanks to the RDW's new certification system, paving the way for a tide of compliant and legal micro-mobility offerings right across the country.

Looking back at the success, Schalow stated that he's proud of overcoming this obstacle. At last, the Dutch transportation has embraced the new technology in transportation.