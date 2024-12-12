New York's Proposed E-Bike Law Sparks Debate: Safety Measure or Target on Marginalized Communities?

A newly introduced bill in NYC, known as Priscilla's Law, will likely extend car license plates and registration to e-bikes and e-scooters. The measure is reported to be a safety measure but has caused a lot of controversy.

Critics claim that it is ineffective as an effort to address the actual dangers pedestrians face and that it neglectfully singles out vulnerable populations.

Priscilla's Law Means to Proactively Address E-Bike Control

Called Priscilla Lake, in honor of the woman who was killed by an e-bike last year in Chinatown, it is backed by NYC Council member Bob Holden. Electrek reports that the law requires that e-bikes and e-scooters be fitted with a license plate and registration.

Supporters have argued that this law would increase the protection of pedestrians however its opponents argued that it is not going to address the root cause of fatal traffic in New York City.

E-Bikes and Pedestrian Safety: Is It the Real Issue?

Critics point out that e-bikes pose a danger to pedestrians as the rates of fatalities involving e-bikes have risen in the city.

The New York Post found that 47 people died in traffic accidents involving e-bikes in NYC over the last five years. However, from January to June this year, cars have already accounted for 61 pedestrian deaths in the first semester of 2024 and counting.

Meanwhile, e-bikes kill just one-third as many pedestrians. It's a statistic that leaves the question: are lawmakers going after the wrong culprit, given how many more lethal vehicles remain unscathed?

Cars vs. E-Bikes: A Disproportionate Focus

Cars are by far the deadliest threat to pedestrians in New York City. Statistics tell it all: More than 600 pedestrians have been seriously injured by cars in 2024.

Cars cause over ten times as many fatalities and injuries to pedestrians compared to e-bikes. In this regard, the critics of the law hold that focusing on e-bikes is, at best, misdirected and, at worst, a bad move because these are an environmentally friendly alternative to cars.

Many think that better resource utilization would be on improving traffic enforcement for cars, which causes most of the harm to pedestrians.

Targeting Marginalized Communities: A Larger Concern?

One important issue in the discussion of e-bikes involves demographics: marginalized communities. A high number of riders of e-bikes in NYC are delivery workers, who happen to be largely immigrants or come from less affluent backgrounds.

E-bikes serve as an economical way of accessing work fast and affordably without having to own cars or rely on public transport.

Critics believe that Priscilla's Law unjustly victimizes the weak groups by burdening further regulations on their way of survival.

As Queens resident Chong Bretillon noted, "They're not going after the SUVs, the ones killing most people on streets. Cyclists are easy. Stand and hand out tickets often to marginalized people."

This statement captures a sense of an unfair burden on people who depend on e-bikes to get to work rather than actually dealing with the main issue of large vehicles on the streets.

Enforce Traffic Laws on Cars

A better-balanced approach could be sterner enforcement of traffic regulations for all vehicles, specifically cars, and trucks, which would pose much greater threats to pedestrian safety.

While e-bikes do indeed pose risks, smaller sizes, and lower speeds are far less threatening than a car. E-bikes, in reality, reduce the city's overall traffic congestion and emissions, thereby supporting climate change mitigation efforts.

A Step Backward for Pedestrian Safety?

While Priscilla's Law is aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety, its focus on e-bikes may ultimately draw attention away from the real dangers posed by cars. The bill also has the potential to disproportionately affect marginalized communities, raising significant questions about fairness and equity.

Instead of attacking e-bikes, New York City lawmakers should focus on the root cause of pedestrian fatalities: that is, the aggressive driving nature of bigger vehicles. Doing so will help them safeguard pedestrians better and make the city a safer place for all, regardless of the mode of transport.