New TikTok App Will Reportedly Launch After Sale, Replacing Current ByteDance App

There is a new TikTok app coming to the United States, and no, it is not a new ByteDance product as this will be the next platform of the company once it gets sold to an American buyer soon. The latest reports claimed that instead of picking up after the previous operations of the Chinese social media, its new company heading its US run will do it on an all-new app in the region.

This separate app would come after TikTok's sale is finalized and have the brand divest ByteDance, the original Chinese owners of the platform, fully severing its ties from China and ending its US ban problems.

New TikTok App to Launch After Sale

The Verge reported that the Chinese social media platform's staff are working on a new version of the app, and this is dubbed as the "M2" that is set to release on app marketplaces this September 5.

This new app would be the platform that Americans would be using in place of the original TikTok app that was developed by ByteDance, and this is meant to be released after the reported sale of the app to a new owner.

It remains unclear what the differences would be with the original TikTok app, especially as the same employees and developers of the company are reportedly working on this new platform meant for the US market.

The original TikTok app would reportedly leave the app stores after launching the new version and would stop working by March 2026.

TikTok's US Ban Problem Is Ending

Despite all of these reports and the still-present uncertainty on TikTok's future, it is clear that President Donald Trump and TikTok are both working towards ending the platform's ban problems in the country.

The only requirement for TikTok is to hand over its operations and be under US ownership to have its "foreign adversary" designation removed.

New Ownership Is the Solution

It has become clear that the only solution for TikTok's woes in the United States is for the Chinese social media app to sell its operations in the country to an American entity. The platform faced a ban earlier this year that had it go offline for only several hours until it was reinstated thanks to President Trump's efforts.

Since then, Trump has been hands-on in helping TikTok survive the implications of the Foreign Adversary Law, which designated it as a national security threat. Here, President Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance and China to find an American buyer willing to take over TikTok, as well as brokering the deal between Beijing and the interested buyers since he assumed leadership.

The US President previously claimed that there is already a buyer for TikTok, but this is still subject to China's approval. However, the company seems to be inching closer to ending this ban once and for all.