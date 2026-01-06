Motorola's showcase during the Lenovo Tech World 2026 event at CES 2026 brought the latest announcements on its new flagship devices, artificial intelligence platform, and more.

From new smartphones, foldable devices, wearable AI companions, and more, Motorola's latest showcase gave the world a lot to look forward to for this year's wave of new tech releases.

Motorola at CES 2026: New Flagships, AI, and More

Motorola shared their latest innovations at the Lenovo Tech World 2026 stage that happened during CES 2026, and the company dropped massive new developments to look forward to this year.

motorola razr fold

One of the biggest announcements is the debut of Motorola's first foldable smartphone, the motorola razr fold, which features a book-style foldable screen that collapses horizontally.

This device is part of the razr family, its original foldable device that focuses on a flip-style, vertical folding device. The company's latest foldable smartphone is looking to challenge the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, Google's Pixel Pro Fold series, and more.

Motorola claims that this slim foldable smartphone features a 6.6" external display when folded, and its inner display unfolds to a massive 8.1" 2K LPTO screen featuring flexible layouts, adaptive interfaces, and moto pen ultra stylus support.

The new moto razr fold also features on-device AI, a triple 50MP camera array, a 32MP external selfie camera, and a 20MP internal selfie camera.

motorola signature

Motorola has also unveiled its latest standard smartphone called the "motorola signature," which is an "ultra premium" device that kickstarts a new smartphone franchise within the company.

The device is touted as the "thinnest quad-curved phone in its class," featuring a 6.99mm thickness, aircraft-grade aluminum for its chassis, and comes with either a luxury twill or linen-inspired finish.

The motorola signature runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform chipset, and it also features Sony LYTIA sensors that received DXOMARK recognition for the highest standards in imaging via its 50MP main sensor, periscope telephoto lens, ultrawide lens, and selfie camera. It also features Dolby Vision capture.

Motorola Qira: Unified AI Platform

Motorola also revealed its new unified AI ecosystem called the Motorola Qira, and it aims to solve the hassle of switching between apps and devices to use tools like Lenovo AI Now and moto ai.

According to Motorola, the company partnered with industry leaders like Microsoft 365 and Copilot, Qualcomm and Intel, Perplexity, and Google to deliver massive AI experiences under this unified platform.

Motorola's Project Maxwell

Motorola also introduced Project Maxwell, an AI Perceptive Companion Proof of Concept that is meant to be a wearable companion to process real-world data. The device could fit within Motorola Qira's ecosystem of devices, and it promises to always be accessible for users.

The AI companion will record data from its camera and microphones, and this in turn will deliver real-time insights, personalized recommendations, and more.

Motorola's New Accessories

Motorola is also expanding the "moto things" lineup that offers the accessories the company developed for everyday use of its technologies.

This includes the new moto sound flow Bluetooth speaker that features Sound by Bose technology and Ultra-Wideband (UWB), a 6,000 mAh battery, and built-in streaming support.

Next, the moto watch will also be released, featuring a sleek, round face for health and wellness tracking powered by Polar, touting a 13-day battery life.

The company also added the new "moto pen ultra," which is its take on a smartphone stylus.

Lastly, the company updated its smart tracker with the "moto tag 2," which features UWB, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and new compatibility with the Google Find Hub network, with over 500 days of battery life.