If you're a fan of those squad-based team-up games featuring characters you know and love, WB has a brand new title for you.

Called DC Worlds Collide, the game contains a massive, 70-character vault of Super Heroes and Super Villains pulled from the DC universe, with big names like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and more.

This new title coincides with the release of Superman in theaters this week, James Gunn's fresh new take on the iconic character after he took over running DC films.

"With DC Worlds Collide, we are giving players a mobile experience with the iconic characters and stories fans have come to love in the DC universe," said Katelynd LaVallee, Vice President and Studio Head, Warner Bros. Games San Francisco, in an email. "This game puts the power in players' hands – from assembling custom squads and unleashing powerful moves, to exploring story-driven missions and going head-to-head in PvP battles. There's something for every kind of player, and we are excited to see their unique character selections, team-builds and strategies."

Warner Bros promises an "authentic DC story" based on comic storylines "Trinity War" and "Forever Evil." DC Worlds Collide tells the tale of an evil Crime Syndicate from a parallel universe that has opened Pandora's Box to escape their own dying world and invade our Earth. The Justice League is defeated, leaving only survivors Batman and Catwoman to get to an abandoned lab and start pulling DC heroes and villains from across other realms to battle the Syndicate.

The game formula will be familiar to anyone who's played these types of games before, including DC's own Dark Legion. Gacha games are mobile titles built around collecting characters or items through randomized "pulls," similar to toy capsule machines. Popular in Asia and increasingly global, these games mix strategic, team-based combat with addictive collection mechanics and live-service updates. The space is crowded with major players like Genshin Impact, Marvel Strike Force, and Summoners War, making it tough for newcomers to stand out. Any new entry—especially one tied to a big franchise—needs sharp gameplay, generous rewards, and a steady drip of new content to stay competitive.

DC Worlds Collide offers what Warner Bros calls "a high level of strategic depth through the sheer number of characters, abilities, collectibles and game modes offered." You'll likely juggle various upgrades, level ups, and character gear and abilities to beat increasingly more difficult enemies as you run through the game's scenarios. There will also be boss battles, rotating daily events, puzzle challenges, and 5 by 5 player vs player arenas to keep you busy.

Add to that 12 additional event types and five minigames to master, and you could find plenty to do in this new title, launching today on iOS, Android, and PC.