Apple Fitness Chief Accused of Toxic Workplace Culture, Company Denies Claims

Jay Blahnik has been accused by a former employee of creating a toxic workplace culture and engaging in sexual harassment at Apple, but the Cupertino tech giant has since denied these claims. The allegations center on Blahnik's behavior as an executive known for leading Apple's Fitness platform for over a decade.

Blahnik is credited with contributing to the success of Apple Watch and Fitness+, but according to a recent report, some employees reportedly disapprove of his workplace behavior, which is at the core of the allegations.

Apple Fitness Chief Accused of Toxic Workplace Culture

The New York Times reported that Blahnik has been regarded by former Apple employees as "verbally abusive, manipulative and inappropriate." It was revealed that there were more than 10 workers who sought to take extended leaves since 2022, citing various reasons pertaining to mental health or medical leave absences, according to sources.

This number accounts to 10% of the 100-people team that Blahnik currently leads over at Apple as he is serving as the vice president for fitness technologies, best known for Fitness+.

One employee, Kayla Desautels, a former social media coordinator under the team, claims that she had "never worked anywhere more toxic." Desautels was part of those who previously took a mental health leave, which led to her leaving for good last year.

Apple Denies Claims Against Jay Blahnik

In a statement shared with the Times, Apple spokesperson Lance Lin said that the company "strongly disagrees" with the allegations thrown against them and Blahnik, saying that there were "inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations."

Apple has previously settled a sexual harassment complaint against Blahnik by an unnamed employee, but both the company and its executive are still facing an ongoing lawsuit.

The current lawsuit, filed by Apple employee Mandana Mofidi in 2024, according to a report by Apple Insider. However, the company claimed it was "constructive feedback" regarding her "well-documented history of unresolved performance issues."

Apple Watch and Fitness+

Blahnik is best known for his long career over at Nike before being hired by Apple in 2013 to work on the company's first wearable timepiece, the Apple Watch. He was responsible for creating and marketing the tagline "Close Your Rings," which centers on the Activity Rings that record a person's fitness progression.

Currently, Blahnik is serving as VP of fitness technologies, best known for also developing the "Fitness+" subscription service way back in 2017, with the platform officially launching in 2020.