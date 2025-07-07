Bluesky Adds Custom Notifications Feature That Includes Activity Alerts, Removes Unwanted Items

A new update from Bluesky adds a significant custom notification feature that will allow users to personalize the tab and minimize unwanted items from appearing.

Notifications remain an important part of social media platforms, being the gateway to receiving updates from mutuals or followed accounts, engagements, and more.

Bluesky Adds Custom Notifications Features

According to a new post by Bluesky, the company is adding a series of different custom notifications features that look to improve the way users receive notices, interactions, and updates on the app.

There are three key features added by the platform in this latest update, including Activity Notifications, Enhanced Notifications Settings, and Repost Notifications for users to tweak on their accounts.

The latest update's focus is to give users a chance to better customize the notifications they receive either in-app or on their devices despite Bluesky not currently being in use by a user.

Activity Alerts, Removal of Unwanted Notifs

The biggest feature here is the Activity Notifications, otherwise known as Activity Alerts, which allow users to turn on notifications from specific accounts and give them direct updates whenever there is a new post.

Users only need to go to the specific profile page of the said account and tap on the bell icon to turn on Activity Notifications.

Users may also choose not to be part of this by turning off the "Allow others to get notified of your posts" in their account settings.

Next, the Enhanced Notifications Settings section is dedicated to the different customization, personalization, or privacy tools in their accounts focused on notifications. It houses all the settings for notifications including likes, new followers, mentions, replies, reposts, and more.

Lastly, there is the Repost Notifications, which users may turn on in the settings mentioned above. All of the reposts made by other accounts of their specific posts would now appear in their notifications tab.

Users may also adjust this to be notified of all reposts or only from people they follow.

Bluesky Features Available Now

Bluesky's short run in the social media world has given many users a chance to experience a fresh platform offering significant microblogging features, making it more than an alternative to X. Earlier this year, Bluesky presented itself more aggressively in the market as it offered a dedicated video feed which attempted to invite TikTok users amidst a time of uncertainty because of its US ban.

During the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025 event, Bluesky also presented new features to enjoy, such as the extension of the video uploads maximum duration time to three minutes. Alongside this, they also announced a new direct messages management feature that aims to offer a "less toxic" experience on the internet by letting users mute accounts directly on the messaging tab.