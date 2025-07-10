The more powerful AI model from xAI, Grok 4, has been unveiled by the company to usher in a new era for its machine learning services as part of its massive plans.

There are two models introduced by the company in their latest showcase, Grok 4 and the more capable version, Grok 4 Heavy, alongside a new subscription tier that goes beyond what OpenAI and Anthropic offer.

It is also a timely release for Grok 4 as the AI is currently facing scrutiny for its pro-Nazi and antisemitism fiasco on X after users experienced bizarre conversations with the chatbot.

xAI: Grok 4 Debuts More Powerful AI Models

The latest showcase from xAI and Elon Musk shared the latest developments for their machine learning development, introducing the new Grok 4 models to the world. In the livestream, Musk was present to share the latest capabilities and power that Grok 4 has, touting it to be "the most powerful AI model" which surpasses "PhD level in every subject, no exceptions."

According to TechRadar's report, xAI shared the new model's benchmark scores, featuring a 25.4% result in the Humanity's Last Exam benchmark without using any tools. This effectively ranks higher than Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's latest O3 reasoning models.

On the other hand, Grok 4 Heavy also proved that it is in a different league than its competitors and even the base Grok 4 model as it scored 44.4% in the said test.

The team also unveiled the new subscription tier called "SuperGrok Heavy," which offers access to Grok 4 Heavy for a whopping $300 per month.

Introducing Grok 4, the world's most powerful AI model. Watch the livestream now: https://t.co/59iDX5s2ck — xAI (@xai) July 10, 2025

Grok's Nazi, Antisemitism Fiasco on X

This latest upgrade to Grok came right after the recent fiasco that it caused on X, with the "improved Grok" model, which Musk and xAI also released earlier this month. The model made headlines for its pro-Nazi and antisemitic sentiments.

Some of the highlighted problematic conversations with the chatbot include praising Adolf Hitler, discussing how Jewish executives control Hollywood and they are the reason why films are poor at present, and going as far as to declaring itself as "MechaHitler."

Grok's Problematic Content

Musk has championed the idea of free speech on X, and since then, he has allowed different kinds of users to talk about many topics online, including a variety of problematic and controversial ones. When Grok was first launched, Musk said that this chatbot is the "all-knowing" and sassy AI which can talk about anything a user wants to discuss, centering on the free speech ideology.

However, since Grok's release, it has been the center of controversy for its tendency to hallucinate information, share fake news to users, and more notoriously, talk about problematic topics.

While users prompt Grok to talk about these things, the chatbot is not one to shy away from a conversation and will go on to ramble about these subjects, freely discussing them with no holds barred.

Musk has previously talked about Grok being the most powerful AI in the world, and that is still what they claim with the latest versions of the chatbot despite its massive controversies online.