BYD Will Accept Liability When Self-Parking Cars Crash as Its Tech Achieves Level 4 Autonomy

China's BYD shared a post that states it will accept liability for its self-parking cars in the event that they crash. The company shared this amidst their latest milestone of achieving Level 4 autonomy for its self-parking technology also known as the "God's Eye."

The Chinese multinational automotive company is only the second company to achieve Level 4 autonomy on its self-parking system following Mercedes-Benz.

The Fast Company shared a translated version of BYD's latest post on Weibo (originally written in Chinese) announcing that the company will accept liability whenever its self-parking car crashes.

The Chinese company has placed significant trust in its latest developments for the God's Eye self-parking system, which can handle various parking maneuvers, allowing users to entrust it with their parking needs.

According to BYD, the company "will fully cover the safety and losses" for all the damages incurred by the vehicle when using the God's Eye technology should there be any mishaps that would take place in the process.

Moreover, BYD assures customers that they will be the ones to take action if ever an incident happens, with BYD car owners no longer needing to go through their insurance companies as they may contact the Chinese company directly.

Level 4 Autonomy for BYD's Self-Parking Tech

The reason behind these claims from BYD is because of its recent feat of achieving Level 4 Autonomy for the self-parking technology of the God's Eye system. It is only the second company to achieve this next to Mercedes-Benz, with the German car company only operating this at the Stuttgart Airport's parking lot, according to The Verge.

On the other hand, BYD's self-driving system found in the God's Eye technology only operates at Level 2 autonomy, equipped with LiDAR sensors.

What Is Level 4 Autonomy?

There are five levels of autonomy, with an additional sixth level which is called "Level 0." This is the category most vehicles are in today as it represents no automation.

For self-driving cars on real and public roads, Level 4 autonomy is not yet a thing as it means that cars could drive by themselves without the need for any human driver intervention as it represents "high autonomy." That being said, self-driving car companies, particularly Waymo, operate using Level 4 automated driving system (ADS), but there are still conditions to its service.

The consumer vehicle market, where regular drivers can operate the vehicle in a fully autonomous mode, is still on its way to Level 4 autonomy as well as the highest rank in the industry, Level 5, which represents full automation.

It is possible that a car can feature Level 4 autonomy but only for a specific feature like Mercedes-Benz and BYD's self-parking system but have lower autonomy levels for driving in real road conditions.